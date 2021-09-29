Sports

National Youth Games greats shine at African Junior Chess meet

Posted on

Products of the previous edition of National Youth Games, Isaac Okeke, Goodness Ekunke and Deborah Quickpen yesterday showed shade of their respective talents on the continent when they emerged champions at the just concluded African junior chess event in Accra, Ghana. Aside from the trio who were products of the Youth games, another Nigerian, Olanrewaju Obaloluwa in the Under 10 section was second best in his section.

In all, Nigeria won four gold and one silver. For Okeke, who competed in the highly competitive U-18 category, his resilience in the middle play gave him a big edge over the rest of the pool as he secured perfect score in the Nine-round Swiss event pairing.

He will represent Africa at the World Youth Chess Championship in 2022 Aside the feat, Okeke becomes the latest International Master title holder as he joined the rank of Thomas Oparaugo, Fola Akintola, Dapo Adu, Odion Aikhoje, Bunmi Olape, Femi Balogun, Daniel Anwuli and Ajibola Olanrewaju who had earlier been bestowed with the title.

Our Reporters

