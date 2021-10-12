National Youth Games: LOC, Sports Directors satisfied with Unilorin’s readiness

TheLocalOrganisingCommitteeof the2021National Youth Games is satisfied with the level of preparedness of theUniversityof Ilorinahead of the competition.

Members of the Sports Directors’ forum also expressed their delight at the arrangements in place for the games.

Alhaji Ladan, the Sports Director of Kebbi State, and Wodi Braveman, his counterpart from Bayelsa State, also gave kudos to the LOC for their swift reaction in getting more options for the accommodation of athletes and officials when it was discovered that some hostels at the University of Ilorin were not available.

“We commend the LOC and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for their quick thinking in making alternate accommodation arrangements for the athletes at the Kwara State Polytechnic which has some newly-built hostels when it was discovered that some students at the University of Ilorin were still in session,” the Directors chorused.

Like this: Like Loading...