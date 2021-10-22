National Youth Games: LSSC chief commends Team Lagos

The Director of SportsDevelopment(DSD) in the Lagos State Sports Commission, Moses Kolawole, has described the performance of the Team Lagos as wonderful after they retained their second position as the 6th edition of the National Youth Games ended in Ilorin, Kwara State on Tuesday. At Games characterized by poaching, overaged players, and cheating, as testified by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, during his speech at the closing ceremony on Tuesday, Team Lagos, won a total of 72 medals (19 gold, 25 silver, and 28 bronze medals).

Interestingly, three days before the final day, Team Lagos were far below the top 10 on the medal table, as the state’s young athletes competed with their seniors, but with determination and their youthful agility, fighting it out to finish in the second position. Kolawole said: “We prepared very well before we came for this tournament.

Our happiness is that we came here with genuine U-15 athletes and at the end of the day we performed excellent well and retained our second position. “Ater this games, we will go back to the drawing board to re-strategise for future tournaments. But I must confess, Nigeria can only get better if we can begin to do it right by fielding young athletes for this kind of competition, using overaged athletes is not the best for this kind of age-grade tournament.”

