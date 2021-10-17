Sports

National Youths Games: Team Lagos claims gold on Day Two

Posted on

Team Lagos has kick-started their campaign in the ongoing 6th National Youth Games on positive notes as athletes have started raking in medals on Day Two of the tournament which is holding at the University of Ilorin, Kwara state. In 45kg category of snatch in weightlifting event for girls, Team Lagos sensational, Florence Olarinoye, claimed first gold medal for the state. Akorede Dolapo won silver medal in -47kg category of karate event. Lagos Team won silver and bronze medals in gymnastics. Favour Unigwe won the bronze in aerobic exercise. Another silver medal came for Lagos in judo girls which was won by Omowunmi Ojo . Team Lagos boys and girls are showing impressive results in aquatic events with Otunola Kolade , Oti Immaculate , Adekoya Samuel and Kanu Chioma winning the heat and finals in 100m backstroke for boys and girls. Also in 50m breaststroke for boys. In Squash, fives Team Lagos players are progressing.

