National Youths Games: Team Lagos claims gold on Day Two

Team Lagos has kick-started their campaign in the ongoing 6th National Youth Games on positive notes as athletes have started raking in medals on Day Two of the tournament which is holding at the University of Ilorin, Kwara state. In 45kg category of snatch in weightlifting event for girls, Team Lagos sensational, Florence Olarinoye, claimed first gold medal for the state. Akorede Dolapo won silver medal in -47kg category of karate event. Lagos Team won silver and bronze medals in gymnastics. Favour Unigwe won the bronze in aerobic exercise. Another silver medal came for Lagos in judo girls which was won by Omowunmi Ojo . Team Lagos boys and girls are showing impressive results in aquatic events with Otunola Kolade , Oti Immaculate , Adekoya Samuel and Kanu Chioma winning the heat and finals in 100m backstroke for boys and girls. Also in 50m breaststroke for boys. In Squash, fives Team Lagos players are progressing.
Related Articles
Ujiri fulfils promise, commissions basketball courts in Lagos
The students of Ijeshatado Grammar School, Dibor Street, Lagos, were over the moon on Monday during the official commissioning of the new court donated to the school by the Vice-Chairman and the president of the Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri, and his foundation, Giant of Africa. Speaking during the commissioning, the principal of the school, […]
Paralympic Games: Tijani glad to win Nigeria’s first gold as Adesokan misses out on podium finish
Latifat Tijani is on Cloud Nine after she won Nigeria’s first gold medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo when she finished on top of the poll in the 45kg of the para powerlifting. The Ogun State-born athlete expressed her happiness in an interview with journalists after the victory and she dedicated the medal […]
IOC chief’s visit to Japan being arranged for June
A visit to Japan by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, originally expected to take place in May, is being arranged for June, Fuji News Network reported on Monday citing multiple unidentified sources. Japanese media had reported that Bach would take part in a torch relay event in the city of Hiroshima on May […]
