NationalTroupe of Nigeria excites with Ajoyo at MASA, Abidjan

The significance of National Troupe of Nigeria as the cultural ambassadors and flagship performing arts institution again came to the fore with its performances of Ajoyo yesterday at the ongoing 2022 edition of Market for Performing Arts in Africa (MASA); a pan-African festival of the arts of Africa; which ends today in Abidjan, capital of Cote d’Ivoire. Ajoyo is 30 minutes straight dance piece, which celebrates our rich and diverse cultural heritage in dance and music. A 16-man delegation of the troupe at participating at the event, which is a huge cultural fiesta that is designated a ‘market’ as it attracts high attendance from art ‘coaches’ or ‘hunters’ from around the world, who come to shop for troupes and artistes they could put on tour of their respective festivals or projects.

The delegation led by the Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, also include the Director of Drama, Dr. Mike Anyanwu, the Director of Dance, Dr. Shaibu Husseini and the Head of Human Resources, Bisi Ayodele, as members.

The piece, according to Husseini, is 30 minutes straight dance piece, an extract from the Troupe’s one hour touring production titled, Ajoyo. ‘‘Ajoyo celebrates our rich and diverse cultural heritage in dance and music. It takes us on a dance excursion from the South West with Dundun drumming and Kposhe dance, to the South East with Abriba warrior dance and Egwu Odum; to the North with Fura dance and we return to South West with Yengben, a worship dance that will appeal to the Yorubas in the continent and in Diaspora.

We have included two special Yoruba pieces since we know that we will appeal to our Yoruba brothers in Cote d’Ivoire,” Husseini said. Earlier in the week, the Nigerian Ambassador to Cote D’Ivoire, Mrs. Ifeoma Jacinte Akabogu-Chinwuba, sent the Minister in charge of Political Affairs at the embassy, Mrs. Esther Ekanem, to check on the representatives of Nigeria at the pan-African arts festival. Ekanem assured the delegation of the support of the embassy as well as the Nigerian community in the Francophone West African country, with close affinity to Nigeria.

Launched in 1993 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the Market for African Performing Arts (MASA) is a cultural platform that supports creativity, facilitates the movement of artists within Africa and beyond, and provides them with an opportunity to promote their work internationally. Its main objectives are: to provide support for the creation and production of quality shows; facilitate the movement of creators and their production in Africa and around the world; provide training of artists and operators in the production chain, performances and; and ensure the development of the performing arts sector (Music, theatre and dance) within the African continent.

