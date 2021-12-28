Nations Cup 2021 Updates… 12 days to go

Mali recall Brighton’s Bissouma

Mali have recalled Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma to their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, after three-year international absence. Bissouma was named by the Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba on Friday in a 28-man squad for the tournament that kicks off in Cameroon on January 9. The 25-year-old has not played for Mali since a Nations Cup qualifier in 2018 after reportedly falling out with the coach. He missed the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt with a shoulder injury. English Premier League side Brighton said on Monday it had not been contacted directly about Bissouma’s call-up for the Nations Cup.

Janko targets impact with The Gambia

Switzerland-born Real Valladolid defender Saidy Janko says The Gambia’s qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations had a significant impact on his decision to represent the Scorpions. The marauding full-back made his international debut in September in a friendly against Sierra Leone, after joining up with his new team-mates for the first time that month. “I’m not going to lie, [AFCON] made it a lot easier – but the coach has been talking to me over the last two years,” the former Manchester United youngster told BBC Sport Africa. “I was already leaning towards coming even before the last call-up, but now it was without a doubt: ‘I have to do this.’ “I had to do it for my dad, as well for my dad’s family, myself and the team. If I can help to achieve something at the tournament, it would be great.”

Injury rules out Guinea’s Conte, Pogba

Guinea have had to replace injured defenders Antoine Conte and Florentin Pogba in their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. Conte, a former France U-21 international who has switched allegiance, said he had not yet recovered from injury after recently joining Romanian club Universitatea Craiova. Pogba suffered a knee injury and a tendon pull in action for French club Sochaux earlier this month. A scan confirmed he would be out until at least the end of January, the Guinea Football Federation said. Pogba, 30, is the elder brother of French World Cup winner Paul Pogba.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...