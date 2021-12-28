Sports

Nations Cup 2021 Updates… 12 days to go

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Mali recall Brighton’s Bissouma

Mali have recalled Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma to their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, after three-year international absence. Bissouma was named by the Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba on Friday in a 28-man squad for the tournament that kicks off in Cameroon on January 9. The 25-year-old has not played for Mali since a Nations Cup qualifier in 2018 after reportedly falling out with the coach. He missed the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt with a shoulder injury. English Premier League side Brighton said on Monday it had not been contacted directly about Bissouma’s call-up for the Nations Cup.

Janko targets impact with The Gambia

Switzerland-born Real Valladolid defender Saidy Janko says The Gambia’s qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations had a significant impact on his decision to represent the Scorpions. The marauding full-back made his international debut in September in a friendly against Sierra Leone, after joining up with his new team-mates for the first time that month. “I’m not going to lie, [AFCON] made it a lot easier – but the coach has been talking to me over the last two years,” the former Manchester United youngster told BBC Sport Africa. “I was already leaning towards coming even before the last call-up, but now it was without a doubt: ‘I have to do this.’ “I had to do it for my dad, as well for my dad’s family, myself and the team. If I can help to achieve something at the tournament, it would be great.”

Injury rules out Guinea’s Conte, Pogba

Guinea have had to replace injured defenders Antoine Conte and Florentin Pogba in their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. Conte, a former France U-21 international who has switched allegiance, said he had not yet recovered from injury after recently joining Romanian club Universitatea Craiova. Pogba suffered a knee injury and a tendon pull in action for French club Sochaux earlier this month. A scan confirmed he would be out until at least the end of January, the Guinea Football Federation said. Pogba, 30, is the elder brother of French World Cup winner Paul Pogba.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

COVID-19: No vaccine, no Olympics – Expert

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Tokyo Olympics will not be able to take place next summer unless a COVID-19 vaccine is found, a leading Japanese vaccine researcher has told Sky News. Professor Yoshiharu Matsuura, from the Research Foundation for Microbial Disease of Osaka University, told Sky News: “In Japan, the government is putting a large emphasis on vaccine development […]
Sports

Confed  Cup: Enyimba draw Egypt’s Pyramid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Enyimba will face Pyramid of Egypt in the CAF Confederation Cup . This is one of the highlights of the draw conducted on Friday at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. CAF Director of competitions Samson Adamu assisted by Cote d’Ivoire legend, Abdoulaye Traore to conduct  the draw process that revealed some thrilling encounters in the […]
Sports

Ighalo prays miracle gets Osimhen to AFCON

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Abuja

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, is praying that striker Victor Osimhen recovers in time to spearhead Nigeria’s attack at next January’s Africa Cup o f Nations in Cameroon. The Napoli forward suffered a serious injury to his eye socket after collision with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar earlier this month.   The 22-year old had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica