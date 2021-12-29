Nations Cup 2021 Updates: Ethiopia dreams second title

Ethiopia has set a daunting task of winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the second time when the continent’s biggest football event begins next month in Cameroon, a senior official of the Ethiopian football delegation told Xinhua on Monday. Abebe Gelagay, leader of Ethiopian football delegation to Cameroon said the Walias were hoping to capitalize on the weaknesses of their opponents and reach the final of the championship.

“We are well-prepared and we are trying to compete in this big tournament as a big team also. My team is prepared to win the game.

The participation is one thing also winning is another. So we have to win the game if we can,” Gelagay told Xinhua in Cameroon’s capital city of Yaounde where the team has commenced training ahead of the tournament.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...