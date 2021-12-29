Nations Cup 2021 Updates: Morocco add three to squad for Cameroon

Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has called up three more players to his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Al Ahly defender Badr Benoun, who led Morocco to the African Nations Championship (CHAN) title onhomesoilin in 2018, isjoinedby ASFar’s MohamedChibiandUAEbasedstrikerSoufianeRahimi.

The trio were all part of the Morocco squad that reached the quarter-finals at the recent Arab Cup, where they lost on penalties to eventual winners Algeria.

The additions mean that Halilhodzic now has a 29-man squad which means one player will miss out on the final list for the finals which begin on 9 January.

There is speculation of whether 20-yearold Abde Ezzalzouli will accept the call-up for the tournament or stay at his Spanish club Barcelona, as he tries to secure a regular place in the team.

