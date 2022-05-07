Nation’s Cup: Despite Eguavoen’s failure, NFF should go for Nigerian coaches –Fashanu

…blasts delay in naming substantive manager

….cautions sports ministry over interference

Former Aston Villa star John Fashanu has hit out at the Nigeria Football Federation for attempting to hire an expatriate as the substantive coach of the Super Eagles. The Football Ambassador said despite the failure of the interim Manager of the national team Austin Eguavoen to qualify the Eagles for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup, he insisted that there are quality coaches in the country who will do a better job. He said foreign coaches have not helped develop the Nigerian football and the national team has suffered utterly because of the shoddy job the expatriates have done over the years.

He said it is hard to bring in coaches who don’t understand the African environment and how football is played here, saying in most cases they don’t understand the history of the game or appreciate the importance of certain matches. He argued that the country is blessed with thoroughbred professionals who have seen it all in football and the federation should just leverage their international exposure to rebuild the national team. He is also worried that with about one month to the start of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, the team is yet to have a substantive coach.

He said, “No one in football or that loves the game in the country should be happy about the fact that with the Nations Cup qualifiers coming we still don’t have a coach for our national team. I don’t know what is so difficult about hiring a coach for the national team when you know we don’t have all the time and you are still dilly-dallying. At the end of the day, they will bring a foreign coach who is never going to be better than what we have here. We have in this country legends like Austin Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Celestine Babayaro, and Fashanu who have played at the highest level of football with immense knowledge of the game. I don’t know why we can’t leverage the exposure of these guys and charge them to build a new team for the country.

“They are not likely going to consider us because some people are likely going to benefit more if a foreign coach is hired. I am sorry, we have to say the truth here, the coach they are going to bring from nowhere, does he know our football, our players, our culture, the heritage? He is probably going to be coaching the team from the wherever country he comes from and how will that be able to impact our football? We have to think more about decisions that will favour our football in the long run instead of considering things that will benefit some people.

“The argument may be that Eguavoen failed but the man did the right thing by resigning from his post and that does not mean the next coach from Nigeria will fail.” The NFF has shortlisted four coaches and Portuguese Jose Peseiro is regarded as the preferred choice of the federation but the approval for his engagement has not been granted by the ministry of sports. When asked if it is right for the ministry to interfere with the engagement of a coach for the national teams, Fashanu said the supervisory body can only advise the NFF. “Football is under the sports ministry but the minister cannot dictate to the federation which coach to hire or which player to play in a team. The minister can only play an advisory role not to dabble into the negotiation regarding the engagement of a coach,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...