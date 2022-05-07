Fashanu
Sports

Nation’s Cup: Despite Eguavoen’s failure, NFF should go for Nigerian coaches –Fashanu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…blasts delay in naming substantive manager
….cautions sports ministry over interference

Former Aston Villa star John Fashanu has hit out at the Nigeria Football Federation for attempting to hire an expatriate as the substantive coach of the Super Eagles. The Football Ambassador said despite the failure of the interim Manager of the national team Austin Eguavoen to qualify the Eagles for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup, he insisted that there are quality coaches in the country who will do a better job. He said foreign coaches have not helped develop the Nigerian football and the national team has suffered utterly because of the shoddy job the expatriates have done over the years.

He said it is hard to bring in coaches who don’t understand the African environment and how football is played here, saying in most cases they don’t understand the history of the game or appreciate the importance of certain matches. He argued that the country is blessed with thoroughbred professionals who have seen it all in football and the federation should just leverage their international exposure to rebuild the national team. He is also worried that with about one month to the start of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, the team is yet to have a substantive coach.

He said, “No one in football or that loves the game in the country should be happy about the fact that with the Nations Cup qualifiers coming we still don’t have a coach for our national team. I don’t know what is so difficult about hiring a coach for the national team when you know we don’t have all the time and you are still dilly-dallying. At the end of the day, they will bring a foreign coach who is never going to be better than what we have here. We have in this country legends like Austin Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Celestine Babayaro, and Fashanu who have played at the highest level of football with immense knowledge of the game. I don’t know why we can’t leverage the exposure of these guys and charge them to build a new team for the country.

“They are not likely going to consider us because some people are likely going to benefit more if a foreign coach is hired. I am sorry, we have to say the truth here, the coach they are going to bring from nowhere, does he know our football, our players, our culture, the heritage? He is probably going to be coaching the team from the wherever country he comes from and how will that be able to impact our football? We have to think more about decisions that will favour our football in the long run instead of considering things that will benefit some people.

“The argument may be that Eguavoen failed but the man did the right thing by resigning from his post and that does not mean the next coach from Nigeria will fail.” The NFF has shortlisted four coaches and Portuguese Jose Peseiro is regarded as the preferred choice of the federation but the approval for his engagement has not been granted by the ministry of sports. When asked if it is right for the ministry to interfere with the engagement of a coach for the national teams, Fashanu said the supervisory body can only advise the NFF. “Football is under the sports ministry but the minister cannot dictate to the federation which coach to hire or which player to play in a team. The minister can only play an advisory role not to dabble into the negotiation regarding the engagement of a coach,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Odegbami, Anibeze, Olopade to speak at SMED launch

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former international, Segun Odegbami, alongside Saturday Editor, Vanguard Newspaper, Onochie Anibeze, and former Ogun State’s Commissioner for Sports, Bukola Olopade, are all expected to deliver papers at the launch of a Non- Governmental Organisation to help youths, media practitioners, and athletes to boost their respective careers by Sport and Media Development Network (SMED Network). According […]
Sports

Serie A: AC Milan face stern test of title credentials against Mourinho’s Roma  

Posted on Author Reporter

After a decade of underperforming in Serie A, AC Milan look primed to finally mount a serious title tilt this season but those aspirations for glory will face a stern test against Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma on Sunday. The years that followed the Italian giants’ last Scudetto in 2011 have not been kind. Milan finished […]
Sports

African countries gear up for return to international football

Posted on Author Our Reporters

African countries are gearing up for a return to international football next month but with many borders throughout the continent still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic most teams are headed to Europe to play. Cameroon are travelling to the Netherlands, Guinea to Portugal, while the Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria and Tunisia head to Austria where […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica