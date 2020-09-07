Nations League: England drop Foden, Greenwood for bringing women back to hotel

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been dropped from the England squad after breaching quarantine rules by inviting women to the team hotel in Iceland.

Foden, 20, and Greenwood, 18, made their senior international debuts in Saturday’s 1-0 UEFA Nations League win over Iceland, reports ESPN.

Icelandic website 433.is reported on Monday the pair then brought two women back to the England hotel on Sunday, breaking strict isolation rules in the country regarding COVID-19.

This prompted Gareth Southgate to omit both players from England’s Monday afternoon flight from Reykjavik to Copenhagen, where they will play Denmark on Tuesday evening.

“Unfortunately this morning it was brought to my attention that the two boys have broken the COVID guidelines in terms of our secure bubble. They couldn’t have interaction with the rest of the team,” Southgate told a news conference.

“Nothing has happened in the areas we occupy in the hotel. We are still getting the depths of the information. Still getting to grips with the detail. We have spent such a long time getting measures in place and the whole squad followed that to the letter.

“I’m not going into any more details until I’m clear of everything. No-one from outside the hotel has been into the areas we occupy. We are very clear that no other members of our party have been in contact with the two players — couldn’t join us for breakfast or training. It is a very serious situation and we have treated it that way.

“I think at the moment I’m trying to take a lot of information in. Obviously they have been naive, we have dealt with it appropriately. I recognise their age, but the whole world is dealing with this pandemic.”

ESPN has approached Manchester City and Manchester United for comment.

