Nations League: Germany host England, Wales face Holland

A reunion of old rivals and an important step up for Wales are among the highlights in the second round of fixtures on Tuesday.

Germany out to settle old scores with England

The Three Lions’ 2-0 victory at Wembley Stadium in the round of 16 at Uefa EURO 2020 will be fresh in the minds of these nations, but if Germany were hoping the omens might be better when they line up on home soil at the Allianz Arena, they would be sorely mistaken.

The last time Munich was the venue for this famous rivalry, Sven-Göran Eriksson’s visitors humbled the hosts 5-1, with Michael Owen’s hat-trick the highlight of a stunning success. German legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said, “I’d never witnessed such a terrible defeat. This was a new Waterloo for us.” It was also the first of three England wins from their last four away games against Germany – over to you, Hansi Flick.

Wales welcome Dutch diners to the top table

A weakened Wales side made a decent fist at their League A debut in Poland last week to kick off the current edition of the Nations League, but now they have secured World Cup qualification, it is their first home game at the highest echelon which has captured the imagination.

The Netherlands are the guests in Cardiff and Rob Page’s charges will be eager to ensure they do not gorge themselves on the hosts’ hospitality again – the Oranje have won all eight previous meetings and swatted Belgium aside on Friday. Having ended their 64-year wait to reach a World Cup, however, the Dragons ought to be flying high.

Further ahead?

• Switzerland versus Spain is the standout match-up from the opening tranche of Matchday 3 games. It is the first of a number of Uefa EURO 2020 rematches, though few had the drama of La Roja’s 3-1 win on penalties in that St Petersburg quarterfinal.

• Croatia and Denmark last met in the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup and two of the key protagonists should feature heavily again on Matchday 3. Kasper Schmeichel saved Luka Modric’s spot kick in the 116th minute to take the game to penalties last time around, though the Vatreni schemer turned the tables as his side won the eventual shoot-out.

• Recent EURO encounters will be bubbling beneath the surface again when England and Italy come together for the first time since last summer’s final, while Germany will be wary of Hungary after the Magyars came within six minutes of knocking them out in the group stage. Elsewhere, Wales versus Belgium evokes memories of one of the stellar matches from the 2016 finals.

*Courtesy: UEFA.com

