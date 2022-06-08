Sports

Nations League: Southgate wants more from Grealish

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The late introduction of Jack Grealish helped England salvage a 1-1 draw with Germany in the Nations League on Tuesday but manager Gareth Southgate said the winger still has room to improve the tactical side of his game.

Grealish came on 18 minutes from time in Munich and was a constant threat down the left, creating a glorious opportunity for Harry Kane before helping win the penalty which Kane converted to cancel out Jonas Hofmann’s opener.

Southgate was pleased with Grealish’s impact but said he had to add more to his game.

“At the start of the game the challenge for the wide players was to attack, defend and to try and score goals – high tactical level and you’ve got to be spot on – and that’s an area Jack can get better at,” he told reporters.

Half of Grealish’s 22 England appearances have come from the bench and he has played the full 90 minutes only three times.

“What he did do was carry the ball as the game opened up with a little bit more space,” added Southgate.

“The impact both he and Jarrod Bowen had was really important … there is a good challenge there among those players but we’ve got to keep pushing them.”

England, who are winless in their first two games following last week’s defeat in Hungary, host Italy on Saturday in a rematch of the Euro 2020 final.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

AYC 2021: Balanga United eliminated

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The defending champions, Balanga United, have been bundled out of the 6th edition of the Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup after they lost 4-3 on penalties to Shembe United in a round of 16 tie played at the weekend.   Balanga United took the lead after just six minutes into the game with the […]
Sports

CAF Women’s CL: Falode applauds Rivers Angels for picking ticket

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has congratulated the players and officials of Nigeria Women Football League Premiership club, Rivers Angels Football Club of Port Harcourt, for picking one of the two WAFU B tickets to play in the CAF Women African Champions League. Falode, said in Lagos Tuesday that, Rivers […]
Sports

Adebayor leaves Olimpia over corona fears

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor has had his contract at Paraguayan club Olimpia terminated by mutual consent. The 36-year-old Togolese striker had played only twice for the Asuncion club since signing in February, and had not scored in the time before the global coronavirus pandemic shut down the league. His […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica