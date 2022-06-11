Sports

Nations League: Super sub Mbappe salvages draw for France

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Pasalic pounces to give Croatia over Denmark

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score a late equaliser as France settled for a 1-1 draw with Austria in their Nations League encounter in Vienna on Friday.

Mbappe appeared as a second-half replacement for Antoine Griezmann at the Ernst-Happel Stadium and burst through in characteristic fashion to smash in the 83rd-minute leveller, cancelling out Andreas Weimann’s opener.

The result leaves France, who won last year’s edition of the Nations League, still without a win three games into the new campaign.

They are bottom of League A, Group 1 with two points after losing 2-1 at home to Denmark last weekend and then drawing 1-1 in Croatia on Monday.

The Danes remain top of the group despite losing 1-0 at home to Croatia in Copenhagen on Friday, with Mario Pasalic scoring the only goal of the game midway through the second half.

France will play their final match of the June international break at home to Croatia on Monday before the group campaign concludes in September.

“There is never any need to worry. We should always be proud and just try to improve,” Mbappe told broadcaster TF1 before admitting that he had still not fully recovered from the injury that forced him off against Denmark.

“No but if the coach needs me I will be there. There is just one game left before the holidays so I can force it a little bit.”

The match in Vienna went ahead despite concern about a huge hole that opened up on the same pitch during Austria’s 2-1 loss to Denmark on Monday.

Playing their third game under new coach Ralf Rangnick, Austria took the lead eight minutes before half-time when Konrad Laimer’s low ball in from the right was converted by the Bristol City forward Weimann.

France coach Didier Deschamps sent on Mbappe for Griezmann in the 63rd minute and RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku came on for Kingsley Coman 11 minutes from time as they stepped up their search for the leveller.

Mbappe had not played against Croatia after coming off with a knee knock at half-time against Denmark, and he was fresh enough to make the difference for the visitors.

A quick exchange of passes with Nkunku led to the Paris Saint-Germain star breaking through to fire past goalkeeper Patrick Pentz and score his 10th goal for his country this season.

Mbappe could then have won the game three minutes from the end, but this time his shot from close range was turned onto the crossbar by the goalkeeper.

And an opportunist second-half goal from Mario Pasalic gave Croatia a 1-0 away win in Denmark in their Nations League Group A1 on Friday as playmaker Luka Modric came off the bench to turn the game around for the visitors.

It marked the first time the Danes, who made it to the semifinals of Euro 2020, dropped points in the current competition but the Croatians deserved the victory after a solid defensive performance and some moments of Modric magic.

The best chances of the first half fell to Denmark’s Andreas Cornelius, who had a curling left-foot shot swatted away by the keeper and a goal ruled out three minutes later when fullback Joakim Maehle was deemed to have committed a foul in the build-up.

The introduction of Modric as a halftime substitute changed things for the better for the visitors, and the midfielder began dictating the play, forcing a fine save from Kasper Schmeichel just after the hour mark.

Danish defender Joachim Andersen was lucky to get away with a yellow card for a reckless challenge minutes later as he flew into a sliding tackle on Andrej Kramaric that could well have resulted in his dismissal.

Modric’s free kick from that incident was deflected behind and from the resulting corner, again taken by Modric, Pasalic slotted the ball between Schmeichel’s legs to open the scoring in the 69th minute.

Denmark, who had a Jonas Wind goal ruled out for offside in the 87th minute, still lead the group with six points from three games and will host second-placed Austria on Monday, while Croatia, who are third, travel to Paris to take on bottom side France.

*Courtesy: Reuters/AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga: Vinicius Jr marks 100th Madrid appearance with late equaliser

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vinicius Jr marked his 100th Real Madrid appearance with a late equaliser against Real Sociedad in La Liga. Madrid dominated the first half with Mariano and Raphael Varane heading off the bar in the space of two minutes, reports the BBC. Real Sociedad were much improved after the break and Portu scored an excellent […]
Sports

Tennis: Djokovic survives scare to reach final

Posted on Author Reporter

  World number one Novak Djokovic will play Milos Raonic in the final of the Western and Southern Open after edging out Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-finals in New York. Serb Djokovic came from behind to beat the eighth seed 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-0) and maintain his unbeaten record in 2020. Canada’s Raonic […]
Sports

National Sports Festival not postponed indefinitely –Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has refuted rumours that the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival has been postponed indefinitely . A statement from the Media office of the minister clarified that consultations were ongoing between the Ministry, the Edo State Government, the PTF on Covid-19 , and the National Council on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica