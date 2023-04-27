Nationwide League One: A Decade Of Growth, Professionalization, Opportunities

The Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO) held a media briefing at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, on Wednesday April 26, 2023, to update sponsors, corporate organisations, and football stakeholders on its activities over the past decade.

The theme of the event was “2013-2022: A Decade of Growth,” which celebrated the league’s achievements over the past 10 years while highlighting its objectives and future plans. The NLO is Nigeria’s thirdtier football league and in 2022 (the last year of the decade in question), had 344 clubs spread across the country’s six geopolitical zones and the FCT.

The league provides young Nigerians with an opportunity to develop their skills and reach their full potential while promoting community, respect, inclusivity, and growth.