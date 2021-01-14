Education

Nationwide strike imminent, as varsity workers meet Tuesday

There are indications the non academic staff in universities may declare a strike in the coming week, as all branch chairmen of its unions have been directed to summon joint congresses on Tuesday, January 19, to take a resolution on the possible commencement of an indefinite and total nationwide strike.
The directive was contained in a circular issued by the Joint Action Committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) to its branch chairmen, was sighted by newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.
According to the circular, the resolution would be based on the non-implementation of the issues contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed and agreed with the unions by the Federal Government on October 20, 2020.
Also, Federal Government’s handling of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, sharing formula of the N40 billion earned academic allowances and non-payment of arrears of the new minimum wage, would determine the resolutions reached at Congress.
Other contentious issues that would inform its decision include inconsistencies in IPPIS payment and the delay in the renegotiation of the FGN/ ASUU/SSANU 2009 Agreement, non-payment of retirement benefits to former members, non-constitution of visitation panels to universities, poor funding of universities, teaching staff usurping the headship of non-teaching units, among others.
Recall that the unions had embarked on a three day nationwide protests which ended on Wednesday, over the afore mentioned issues.

