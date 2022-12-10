Metro & Crime

Native doctor, 4 others arrested after exhuming human parts in Enugu cemetery 

Four persons amongst them a native doctor have been caught harvesting human parts from tombs inside the Catholic cemetery at Ajaba Mmaku, in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

They were reportedly caught by a man in charge of the bakery section within the church premises.

The suspect immediately responded by promising to settle the baker, who agreed for fear of his life.

The baker, however, went back to report to the Reverend Father.

The suspects, on sighting the priest and some people, took to their heels.

The neighbourhood Watch of mmaku have reportedly been involved in the manhunt of the culprits, some of whom have ran out of the community.

Unconfirmed reports claim that the business of getting human parts for ritual purposes have been on for some time.

Those arrested include Aloysius Okeke (aka Aloy Ojoma), Israel Okoli, and Amaechi Udeji, all from Enugu Afam Village in Agunese Mmaku Autonomous Community.

 

 

 

Reporter

