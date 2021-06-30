Metro & Crime

Native doctor arrested with human skulls in Delta

…nab three others with vessel containing human blood

Police have arrested a 60-year-old native doctor, Godfrey Akpudje, with two human skulls in Isiokolo, Delta State. The police also arrested three others with fresh human blood. Akpudje was said to have removed the head of a 65-yearold woman, who died in 2019 and was buried at Ekpan Ovu. The deceased was a sister to a 35-year-old woman, Ejiro Okoro, who earlier reported that her sister’s body was exhumed and her head was missing.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said in a statement yesterday that on the strength of this report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Isiokolo Division swung into action and detailed police detectives to investigate the matter. Edafe said during the investigation, information gathered through intelligence revealed that it was Akpudje who exhumed the corpse and removed the skull. The PPRO said the suspect was immediately arrested and two human skulls were recovered from his house. He said: “The suspect confessed that he got one of the human skulls from Osun State from a native doctor who is now late.”

Edafe also said that on Monday, about 11.45pm, the Dragon Patrol Team 31, on a routine ‘stop-and-search’ duty at Nsukwa junction, on Ogwashi-Uku-Kwale Road, intercepted a Toyota Sienna, travelling from Asaba to Kwale, with a fresh human blood vessel. He said: “All the passengers were asked to submit themselves for search. During the search, three suspects were found with a container filled with fresh human blood. The three suspects, Monday Nwite (27), Madabuchi Nweke (26) and Nwite Sunday (21), natives of Ebenta village in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, were immediately arrested.”

The police spokesman said during interrogation, the suspects confessed to have murdered an unknown person in Ebonyi State and were on their way with the person’s blood to a native doctor whose identity was still unknown but resided at Kwale in Ndokwa West cLocal Government Area of Delta State. He said: “They were taking the blood to the said native doctor for ritual purposes. One rosary necklace tied with charms was also recovered from them.” Investigations, he added, were ongoing in the matter. Edafe said the Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, had mandated “tactical commanders and officers to step up patrol in their area of responsibilities, gather intelligence, and deter criminals from showing their ugly faces”.

Our Reporters

