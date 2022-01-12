Metro & Crime

Native doctor bags life imprisonment for kidnapping, raping minor

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, Lagos Wednesday sentenced a traditional healer, Prince Tom, to double life imprisonment for abducting and defiling one of his patient’s 15-year-old daughters.

Tom was found guilty and convicted on a two-count charge of defilement and kidnapping.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Abiola Soladoye said that the evidence of the first prosecution witness (the survivor) was consistent and remained unshaken during cross-examination.

Justice Soladoye noted that the evidence of the second prosecution witness (survivor’s mother) and other witnesses also corroborated key facts of the survivor’s evidence.

“The defendant is toxic in character, he used the name of God to deceive his victims, and he is mean and callous. His attitude even while in the dock is wicked, deadly and nonchalant.

“The defendant extorted the mother of the victim and brainwashed the family that he would heal their sick breadwinner.

“A note of warning to parents not to entrust their wards to strangers. This is a case of man’s inhumanity to man.

“The prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt. In view of all evidence presented in court, I am convinced that the accused is guilty of these two-counts.

“The defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment for count one (defilement) and life imprisonment for count two (kidnapping). The sentences are to run concurrently,” the judge said.

Testifying on June 22, 2021 the survivor told the court that she met Tom for the first time when he came to her family to treat her father who had suffered a stroke.

She said he was introduced to the family through a member of her mother’s church.

She said the convict had charged N25, 000 as part of the fee to treat her father and she was instructed by her mother to go with Tom to a Point of Sale (POS) to withdraw the funds.

She said she was abducted by the convict who thereafter called her mother to demand “transport money” for her to return to her family and her mother sent N10,000 (N5,000 in two tranches) to meet Tom’s demands.

The witness narrated that Tom took her to Osmak Hotel in Mushin, Lagos where he defiled her at gunpoint. He fell asleep after the defilement leaving the room key on the bed.

The teenager said that she escaped from the hotel room using the key and alerted a hotel staff to her ordeal.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Address insecurity issues on water ways, NLC tells Bayelsa govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Organised labour Bayelsa State branch, on Tuesday urged the state government led by Douye Diri to as a matter of urgency address the security situation on the water ways of the state. Speaking in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, during a celebration to mark the World Day for Decent Work with the theme ‘A New […]
Metro & Crime

Fuel scarcity hits Bauchi, paralyses businesses

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

Commercial activities in Bauchi have been paralyzed due to fuel scarcity suddenly being experienced in the state recently. The scarcity which started yesterday afternoon saw most of the filling stations in the state metropolis with long queues of vehicles. New Telegraph correspondent who went round some filling stations in the metropolis gathered that most of […]
Metro & Crime

Internet fraudster convicted, gets N3m fine

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, yesterday convicted and sentenced an internet fraudster, popularly known as Yahoo Boy, Sodiq Adewale, to one year’s imprisonment. He was however, given an option of N3 million fine. Adewale was convicted for being in possession of forged documents, which he used to defraud his victims […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica