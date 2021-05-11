Metro & Crime

Native doctors abduct, bury two men alive in Ebonyi

…as 28-year-old woman kills three-year-old step-son

The decomposing bodies of two young men in Agubia, Ikwo Local Hovernment Area of Ebonyi State, Silas Nkwuda and Chukwuemeka Nwoba, have been found in a shallow grave in Uduku Igbudu forest in Igbudu community.
Police have already exhumed the bodies of the two young men. The eyes of the deceased were blind folded while ropes were tied to their necks when the bodies were exhumed by the police for investigation
Nkwuda and Nwoba were allegedly abducted and buried alive by seven persons, including two native doctors, who have been arrested by the state police command over the crime.
The two native doctors, whose names were given as Nwali Nwankwo and Rose Godwin, also known as Mama Ogwu, were said to have abducted the two young men on 12th of last month to pressure their relatives to withdraw a case in court involving their boys.
Investigations revealed that their boys were earlier arrested by the police over the disappearance of some members of the community who allegedly visited their shrine.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident, explained that preliminary investigations revealed that those who would have been buried alive by the native doctors were four but two managed to escape.

