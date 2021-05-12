Metro & Crime

Native doctors abduct, bury two men alive

Woman kills co-wife’s three-year-old son for lack of husband’s attention

Police have discovered the decomposing bodies of two young men in a shallow grave inside Uduku Igbudu forest, Igbudu community, Agubia in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The deceased, Silas Nkwuda and Chukwuemeka Nwoba, were blindfolded while ropes were tied to their necks, when their decomposing bodies were exhumed by the police. Also, police have arrested a housewife for allegedly killing her three-year-old stepson. Nkwuda and Nwoba were allegedly abducted and buried alive inside Uduku Igbudu forest by seven people, among them two native doctors, who have been arrested by the police.

The two native doctors – Nwali Nwankwo and Rose Godwin aka Mama Ogwu – allegedly abducted the two young men on April 12 to pressure their relatives to withdraw a case in court, involving their boys. Investigations showed that native doctors’ boys were earlier arrested by the police over the missing of some members of the community, who allegedly visited their shrine.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said preliminary investigations revealed that the native doctors would have buried four people alive but two managed to escape. She said: “Two persons out of the people abducted escaped. We have been able to find out that these two victims, Nwoba Chukwuemeka and Nkwuda Ndubuisi Silas, have been killed in a shallow grave. We went with experts and they have been exhumed and investigation is still ongoing.” Odah noted that when the remains of the victims were exhumed, they were blindfolded while ropes were tied to their necks.

The PPRO disclosed that an autopsy had been conducted on them to ascertain how they were killed. She said the police also arrested a 28-year-old woman, Favour Oko, from Ugwuegu community in Afikpo North Local Government Area, for allegedly killing her co-wife’s three-year-old son because her husband no longer gave her attention since he married the mother of the boy. “She actually said the aim of killing that innocent child is because of the treatment she suffered in the hands of her husband and her co-wife,” the police spokeswoman said. Odah said the suspects would be arraigned after investigations.

