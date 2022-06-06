Native doctors flee as JTF raid Anambra shrines

A JointTaskForce (JTF) comprising soldiers and police in Anambra State has raided seven camps belonging to the gunmen terrorizing Anambra South. They also destroyed nine shrines allegedly being used by the hoodlums to force natives into oath-taking and arrested some of their informants.

Thesecurityofficialswere said to have raided camps in Aguluezechukwu in Aguata Local Government Area, Ebenato and Ezinifite communities both in Nnewi South LGA, as well as Ichi in Ekwusigo LGA. Others were Osumoghu, Liluandsomepartsof Ukpor in Nnewi South and Ihiala local government areas.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said it is too early to begin to count the successes made so far in the war against the gangsters.

Ikenga said: “We have been making huge success in this fight against the security challenges but I cannot say the number because this would jeopardize operations in those areas.

“We will not be in a hurry to say the number of arrests or those that were taken out during operations because that will jeopardize what the task force is doing and there is ample time for us to count oursuccesses at the moment. “Butwhatwehavedoneso far is indeed reassuring and a strong impetus for better operations in the future.”

Meanwhile, many native doctors have reportedly fled theareawherethelawmaker representing Aguata II Constituency in the State House of Assembly Okey Okoye was beheaded following confessionalstatementsmadeby those arrested so far.

A seventy-year-old native doctor Chukwujekwu Onuorah aka Egbe Eji Aza Oku from Unubi in the Nnewi North Local Government Area was arrested in Awka after he had fled his home when police came for him in connection with Okoye’s killing.

