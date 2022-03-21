Nat’l Chair: Musa visits Goje, affirms APC‘ll be stronger after convention

News Top Stories

Frontline aspirant for the position of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, yesterday, paid a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Gombe State and lawmaker representing Gombe Central, Senator MohammadDanjumaGojeathis Asokoro residence.

The meeting is in continuation of Musa’s outreach and consultations with leaders within the APC ahead of the March 26 National Convention.

The senator in his address explained that the current issues bedevilling the party at the moment were temporary and with the right leadership, it will all be surmounted.

While reeling out his plans for the party if elected APC Chairman, he expressed optimism that he will unite all aggrieved persons, provide a level-playing field for all and enshrine the principles of internal democracy in the run-  ning of the party affairs.

 

The APC chieftain stressed further that he intends to institutionalise the APC, being the largest party in Africa, to groomleaders, supportelected party officials and carry out a holistic restructuring of the entire party architecture.

 

Musa, who is the Chairman of the Senate Services Committee, also promised to adapt to a participatory workstyle that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party that will guarantee affirmative actions. “Under my leadership, the party will embrace more technologyinouroperationswhich will reduce waste and abuse of our party best practices.

We’ll run a party that will preserve the legacy of our founding fathers to build a strong country that is more tolerant, more prosperous and fairer by giving every member of thepartyequalopportunity,” he said

In his remarks, Goje laid emphasis on the need for the party to support an energetic and a trustworthy candidate whoisself-madeandwillnotbe tempted by inducements from corruptpoliticiansaspiring for political offices.

 

