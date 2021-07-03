NATOP AGM: A’Ibom, stakeholders want focus on domestic tourism

The banquet hall of Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort in Nwaniba, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, venue of the 2021 Annual General Meeting and Tourism Conference, of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), held last week Saturday worn an enchanting and colourful look.

An apt reflection of the essence of the gathering, with not just only the hall looking inviting with its colourful décor and display, but also the different guests that attended the event looked the part, betraying the rich and diverse offerings that Nigerian tourism boast. With the theme, ‘Restarting Tourism in Nigeria: A New Template,’ everyone of the speaker at the formal opening ceremony and the conference session that followed thereafter, spoke passionately on tourism and the need to focus more on the development and promotion of domestic tourism.

The tone for the insightful and captivating presentations on tourism for the day was set by the President of NATOP, Hajia Bilkisu Abdul, who in her welcome remark stated that the day marked a renewal for NATOP and by extension Nigerian tourism. She lamented the fact that COVID-19 wrecked the tourism business of her members, however, the pandemic has created opportunity to take a close and serious look at domestic tourism.

‘‘Domestic tourism came back to live last year,’’ she said while describing Akwa Ibom State, which state government collaborated with her association to host its AGM/tourism conference, as one of the most richly endowed tourist destinations in the country. According to her, the state is not only secured, boasting the right climate and enabling environment for tourism to thrive but that: ‘‘Akwa Ibom has different attractions and infrastructure needed for tourism.’’ Even as she disclosed further that: ‘‘Coming to Akwa Ibom is not a coincident as we use our AGM to promote destinations.’’

She revealed that if people don’t move around there would be no tourism and that it is only when people move that there is tourism, as a result, NATOP, she said moves people hence it has always used the platform of its annual AGM to promote tourism, insisting that is why the association is in Akwa Ibom State.

Next to claim the podium to pitch for tourism was the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Orman Esin, who as the number salesman of the state tourism, painted a picturesque picture of the state as a tourist destination. According to him, the state is an economic and industrial wonder, Nigeria’s best kept secret, which has now become the real deal, saying that the state: ‘‘is a piece of God’s real estate carefully hidden in the map of Nigeria.’’

Thereafter, he waxed lyrical about the distinct offerings of the state ranging from the state owned acclaimed Ibom Air, the 21st century building, which is the tallest building in Africa, good road network, deep blue sea port, home to the best cuisines in the world and fertile land to rich and humongous natural resources as well as rich cultural and colonial vestiges. Akwa Ibom, he say is the place to experience tourism. ‘‘Get ready to partner with Akwa Ibom,’’ he said to NATOP and other stakeholders, adding that: ‘‘Today, we are considered as the most peaceful and secured state in Nigeria. So, we welcome Nigerians, Africans and the world to Akwa Ibom.’’

A visibly excited Chairman of the Board of Trustees of NATOP, Nkereuwem Onung, who is also the chairman of Remlord Tours and Transport Services as well as the acting president of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), declared loudly that: ‘‘I am excited that the event is holding here today and that we are restarting tourism because of what COVID-19 has done we thought it was better to move people around.’’ He further stated that he is happy about the prospect of Akwa Ibom, which is his own state, for the success and political stability that the state have achieved since 1999, resulting in the visible development on all fronts.

‘‘This state is indeed blessed,’’ he said while stating that in terms of tourism, the state has a number of factors going well for it. These factors, he said include accessibility, security and infrastructure. While expressing appreciation to the state governor for hosting and partnering with NATOP, he charged the state commissioner for tourism, to engage constructively with various stakeholders and partners to achieve the vision of the governor. NATOP, he said is committed to working with the state government to promote its tourism economy, saying that: ‘‘We use our annual AGM to promote destinations and that is what we are doing here today.

He also commended the travel media for their steadfastness in promoting Nigerian tourism while welcoming and charging the young millennial that have taking to tourism and tour promotion to remain focus on their craft. Onung also used the occasion to call for the establishment of a standalone ministry for tourism and culture, charging the federal government to heed the calls of the tourism stakeholders particularly that of FTAN, which since 2015 when the ministry was scrapped, has insisted on its return even if it means amending the constitution to do so.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile – Yusuf, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Princess Adenike Adedoyin – Ajayi, congratulated NATOP for keeping fate with their craft over the years, and for propagating the cause of tourism.

‘‘I congratulate NATOP for a job well done and for propagating the cause of tourism and for all that you have done as stakeholders promoting domestic tourism,’’ she said even as she also expressed thanks to Akwa Ibom State government for hosting the gathering. While wishing NATOP and the stakeholders a fruitful deliberation, she charged them to note that what is most important is about bringing the best in all what we need in terms of tourism. These, according to her, include harnessing and collaboration to make tourism the best. ‘‘There is nothing in the world that Nigeria don’t have, this is where we incubate everything and everything can come to fruition.

I am looking forward to what I can take back to Lagos.’’ While on his part, the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Coker, who was represented by the South South Zonal Coordinator, Mrs. Ntiense Oladoye, commended the pivotal role of NATOP in promoting Nigeria tourism even as he emphasised on the need to leverage on the opportunity that COVID – 19 has provided to promote domestic tourism.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. (Mrs.) Ifeoma Adaora Ayanwutaku, who was accompanied by the Director of Domestic Tourism, Mrs. Patricia Narai and the Director of International Tourism, Dorothy Duruaku, reiterated the commitment of the federal government to developing and promoting Nigerian tourism. He charged NATOP to use the occasion of COVID-19 to engage in the promotion of domestic tourism even as he said that the government will continue to provide the enabling environment for tourism to thrive.

Then it was the turn of the state governor, Udom Emmanuel to address the audience and formally declare the event open. Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, the state governor put on the garb of a thorough bred salesman and the face of the state to speak convincingly of the state commitment to tourism development and promotion.

He presented his state as the second hottest destination for venture capitalists and foreign direct investment in Nigeria after Lagos State and when it comes to tourism, the state, he said is richly endowed as he reeled out a number of the vast and unique attractions of the people.

The governor also spoke glowingly of the capacity of tourism to contribute to the economic development and Gross Domestic Product of the state. Finally, he enjoined everyone to savour the rich and warm hospitality and tourism offerings of the state and then declared the event opened.

This then paved way for the tourism conference where the keynote speaker, Akanimo Udofia, former Ghana Minister of Tourism and Arts, Mrs. Catherine Afeku, Ikechi Uko and the Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, George Uriese, who was represented by the Group Manager, Marketing and Communication of the airline, Nsikan Essienette, to make their respective presentations on what needs to be done to restart Nigeria tourism post COVID-19. The gathering was spiced by entertaining musical renditions by the duo of Ekemini Cultural Troupe, Akwa Ibom’s internationally acclaimed troupe made of children who are not younger than nine years old.

They enthralled the audience with synthesised traditional instrumentation (Percussion) and the state cultural troupe from the art council. Besides, awards were also presented by NATOP to some worthy awardees, which included the state governor, state commissioner for tourism and culture, Akwa Ibom State government, Lagos State and Ibom Air. While a raffle drawn saw the presentation of a return ticket by Ibom Air to any it their route in Nigeria while two return tickets to any of it route in Africa by Ethiopian Airlines, with this reporter winning one of the Ethiopian Airlines’ return tickets.

