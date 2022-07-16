NATOP AGM set for Owerri on July 26

Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) has concluded plans for its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to hold between July 26 and 28 at Owerri, Imo State capital city, to be hosted by the state Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dr. Uche Ohai. According to a statement by the Secretary of the body, which is the umbrella body for private sector tour operators, Geraldine Itoe, the decision to hold the AGM was reached at a Zoom meeting held last week between the executive council and members of the Board of Trustees.

Itoe, who is the chief executive officer of NovaRosta, also disclosed that the Owerri AGM will be an elective one where new executive council members will be elected into office for another two years as the tenure of the present council headed by Hajia Bilkisu Abdul, which has served two terms of four years combined, is expected to come to an end then.

Besides the AGM’s scheduled business, the occasion will also afford the tour operators the opportunity to explore the tourism offerings of Imo State as the tourism commissioner, host of the AGM, will host the team to a tour of the state’s tourist attractions and showcase its arts and culture as well that of its creative industry for the benefit of the visitors. ‘‘The Commissioner for Tourism, Imo State, will be hosting us for our AGM and conference and will be happy to show tour operators to the beauty and tourism potentials of Owerri,’’ she said while adding that: ‘‘We look forward to your esteemed presence at the forthcoming elective AGM and Conference as we strive to move the association to greater heights.’’

