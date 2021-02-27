NATOP, Ethiopian Airlines to collaborate on building tourist traffic

In a bid to increase tourist traffic between Nigeria and Ethiopia, the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators and Ethiopian Airlines, have agreed to partner in working out a deal that would seen to the promotion of tourism between both countries with a view to increasing tourist traffic to Nigeria and Ethiopia.

This mutual deal was agreed on when the President of NATOP, Hajia Bilkisu Abdul paid a visit to the newly appointed Traffic and Sales Manager of Ethiopian Airlines, Abuja, Mrs. Senait Ataklet. Hajia Bilkisu was accompanied on the visit by the Secretary of the association, Owolabi Olaniran and the Secretary of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Precious Okonji.

She tasked her counterpart on the need for African countries to work together in promoting tourist traffic to the continent, expressing the readiness of her members to work with the airline in boosting tourist flow between the two countries, adding that Nigeria remains a valuable source market not just only for the airline but for the country as well given the penchant of Nigerians for travelling to explore different destinations.

Therefore, “it is time to look inward”, she said, as she explained the urgency of the partnership, which she added would go a long way in boosting business following the aftermath of COVID -19, which has largely affected the tourism sector. She spoke extensively on the activities of NATOP and its membership spread across the country while also highlighting the diverse areas of specialization and influence of her members in the promotion of outbound and inbound tourist flow.

She disclosed that NATOP members have worked with the airline before now and following the present development, the association, she said wants to renew her commitment in working with the airline as this offers mutual benefits for Nigeria and Ethiopia. She requested her host to imitate her association with the full list of the countries the airline operates, with a view of her members incorporating them in their packages.

The need to also assist in visas was highlighted by her as well. In her remark, Mrs. Senait, said the partnership is a welcomed development, adding that the airline is opened to working with NATOP in achieving its goal in the country and also assist the members to have an inroad into her country’s tourist flow. She acknowledged that Africa, especially Nigeria is a major focus of the airline, adding that: ‘‘NATOP is the best body to partner with to achieve this.’’ She added that Ethiopia is also ready to promote Nigeria as a destination just as she requested for available tour packages from NATOP to enable her promote same in her country. She disclosed that Ethiopians love visiting Nigeria and that she is ready to make it happen.

