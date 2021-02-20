NATOP president tasks FG on urgent intervention to save members’ businesses

As the nation grapples with the aftermath of COVID-19, with the tourism sector worse hit by it due to the ban and restrictions on travels and destinations last year, and with international travels yet to receive the expected attention despite the limited travels, the President of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Hajia Bilkisu Abdul, has called on the federal government to urgently come to the aid of tour operators and other operators in tourism to avoid total collapse of the sector.

Hajia Abdul made this plea when she recently paid a visit to the Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Folarin – Coker, at the Abuja headquarters of the governmental apex tourism body, which is charged with the development and promotion of Nigeria tourism. NATOP’s president disclosed that the reason for the visit was to discuss the plight of her members with the DG and seek for ways of addressing it. She painted a gloomy picture of the present state of tourism in the country and how COVID – 19 had negatively affected the fortunes of tour operators, who are mainly small scale business tour tour operators, with many of them closing shops since last year while many more are expected to follow suit this year if urgent steps are not taken by the government to assist them to shore up their operations.

She is piqued by the fact that the government is not paying attention to the tourism sector, saying that COVID-19 has further exposed the lack of government’s commitment to the development of the sector given that government provided stimulus packages to other sectors of the nation’s economy with the exception of tourism, which according to her, ought to have been accorded high priority status by the government. Following this poor state of affair, she, therefore, urged Coker to use his good office in drawing government’s attention to the plight of the sector and seek enduring ways of assisting tour operators get back on their feet through the provision of stimulus packages and other aids.

She expressed the belief that once this is done that it would go a long way in reviving the sector, which is at near extinction while tour operators can then revive their businesses and begin to promote tour packages again as many nations of the world are looking to the restart of tourism

Like this: Like Loading...