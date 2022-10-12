Natural Disasters: Flooding fast becoming major concern in Nigeria –CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has raised concerns over the magnitude and frequency of flooding in Nigeria, which is gradually becoming a natural disaster in Nigeria, unlike others suffering from earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. CAN in a statement signed by it’s President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, yesterday in Abuja, lamented the socio-economic, spiritual and physical consequences trailing the damages from the flood, which had displaced many people from their homes.

He also noted that the impact had also affected sources of livelihood and worship places, destroyed perishable goods and disrupted easy transportation of critical commodities and products. While expressing concerns over the havoc trailing the flooding in different parts of the country for the past weeks, CAN had called on the Federal Government to set up a Presidential Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Committee, take make deliberate efforts by designing and implementing a permanent solution to the flood disaster steadily becoming a yearly occurrence in Nigeria.

He said: “We are troubled that in the recent flooding incidents recorded in Anambra, two churches, Madonna Catholic Church, in Idemili Iyiowa Odekpe, and an Anglican Church at Obenani, collapsed because of the floodwaters currently pounding Ogbaru Local Government Area of state.”

