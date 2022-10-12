News

Natural Disasters: Flooding fast becoming major concern in Nigeria –CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has raised concerns over the magnitude and frequency of flooding in Nigeria, which is gradually becoming a natural disaster in Nigeria, unlike others suffering from earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. CAN in a statement signed by it’s President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, yesterday in Abuja, lamented the socio-economic, spiritual and physical consequences trailing the damages from the flood, which had displaced many people from their homes.

He also noted that the impact had also affected sources of livelihood and worship places, destroyed perishable goods and disrupted easy transportation of critical commodities and products. While expressing concerns over the havoc trailing the flooding in different parts of the country for the past weeks, CAN had called on the Federal Government to set up a Presidential Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Committee, take make deliberate efforts by designing and implementing a permanent solution to the flood disaster steadily becoming a yearly occurrence in Nigeria.

He said: “We are troubled that in the recent flooding incidents recorded in Anambra, two churches, Madonna Catholic Church, in Idemili Iyiowa Odekpe, and an Anglican Church at Obenani, collapsed because of the floodwaters currently pounding Ogbaru Local Government Area of state.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Army demoblises IPOB operatives in Anambra forest, recovers arms, ammunition

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The Nigerian Army has allegedly dislodged operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the military arm of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). New Telegraph learnt that the operation was carried out in collaboration with other security agencies, and was able to dislodge a stronghold of the proscribed group in a forest, which is […]
News

Salami Panel: I didn’t procure witnesses against anybody – Malami

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said that he did not procure witnesses to testify against anybody before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel.   The panel is probing the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu. Malami, in a statement issued by Dr […]
News

Google to establish first Cloud Region in Africa

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

The global information searching platform, Google has announced its intent to establish a new Google Cloud region in South Africa – its first such technology on African continent. This was made known during the second Google for Africa event held in Lagos on Wednesday. Already, the company said it had deployed its Equiano subsea cable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica