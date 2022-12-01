News

Natural gas powered tricycle debuts in Nigeria

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

An improved version of tricycle (aka Keke) with distinct features that come with compressed natural gas or liquified petroleum gas as against petrol is due for launch in Nigeria to compliment existing means of transportation. Managing Director / CEO Zeta Auto Limited, Mr. Allison Hibbert, who confirmed the planned introduction of enhanced tricycle version said Zeta Auto Limited was established to develop and support the need for affordable transportation in Nigeria.

In an interview with journalists in Abuja, Hibbert said the brands of their tricycles, which are more durable, are produced in Pakistan, with radiator to cool the engine as against other existing brands of tricycles that are air cool. According to him, as the price of petrol will go higher as the federal government is planning to remove fuel subsidy next year, Zeta Auto brands of tricycles are coming prepared to use compressed natural gas or liquified Petroleum gas as against the use of petrol.

He said: “We have a strong and distinct desire for quality and efficiency in our products with one year warranty on our products. “After our one year warranty period for our brands of keke and motor cycles you can use them for like five to seven years as far as riders use recommended oil.”

 

Our Reporters

