Natural remedy for dark underarm

There is nothing as embarrassing as having a darker underarm.

Darker underarm can keep some people from dressing in

sleeveless tops or participating in sports.

Very often, dead cells accumulate in the underarm area and cause

darkness. These dead cells are a result of non-exposure of the skin in

that area. A lot of us also use skin products that contain chemicals,

which we are unaware of. A common example is deodorants, the

content of which tends to react with our skin, causing discoloration.

Dark under arms aren’t a medical condition and can be caused

due to shaving, accumulation of dead cells, excessive sweating,

improper ventilation, usage of certain medications etc.

Below are some of the remedies to lighten your dark under arms

without any side effects.

First, it is important to change your brand of deodorant/antiperspirant,

to a natural alternative such as baking soda or apple

cider Vinegar.

Lemon :

Lemon has antibacterial as well as antiseptic properties, hence it

acts like a natural bleaching agent. Apart from lightening the skin,

lemon also helps in exfoliating the cells that become dead over a

period of time.

How to apply: Cut thick slices of lemon. Rub a lemon under the

arms for 15 minutes prior to your bath. For instant results, apply

the lemon at least two to three times a day. Rinse it off and apply

moisturizer.

Coconut oil :

Dry skin often results in pigmentation and oil is considered as one

of the most effective lubricants in order to get rid of dry skin. This

pigmentation is one of the reasons for underarm skin darkening as

well. Coconut oil, almond oil or in fact any kind of oil is extremely

effective in such situations.

How to apply: Coconut oil contains vitamin E, which is essential

for skin lightening. Massage the oil for 20 minutes everyday and

see the change in your skin tone.

Tumeric :

Apart from being a rich Indian spice, turmeric is an essential beauty

ingredient that enhances our skin in various ways. It contains a

chemical known as curcumin, which is an antioxidant and helps

lighten the skin tone in the underarm area. Turmeric is considered

as one of the most effective natural remedies for skin lightening.

How to apply: For 100 percent results, mix turmeric with lemon

juice to make a paste. Apply it on the affected area for 12-15 minutes

and rinse with water. Get instant results.

Tomato juice:

Raw tomato is extremely effective in lightening the skin in the underarm

area. It also helps reduce sweating which is a major cause of

darkening of the area. Like lemon juice, tomato juice too consists of

bleaching properties that naturally help in reducing discolouration.

How to apply: Daily, rub a slice of raw tomato in the underarms.

Applying tomato juice overnight will also help.

