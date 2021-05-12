News Top Stories

Nature could boost overall health –Study

Researchers from Stanford University in the United States (U.S.) have suggested that access to nature could increase people’s physical activity and therefore overall health in cities. These are the findings of a new research published in the ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’.

Lack of physical activity in the U.S. results in USD 117 billion a year in related health care costs and leads to 3.2 million deaths globally every year, reported the ‘Indian Express’. It may seem like an intuitive connection, but the new research closes an important gap in understanding how building nature into cities can support overall human wellbeing.

Lead author Roy Remme, a postdoctoral researcher at the Stanford Natural Capital Project at the time of research, said, “Over the past year of shelter-in-place restrictions, we’ve learned how valuable and fulfilling it can be to spend time outdoors in nature, especially for city-dwellers.

“We want to help city planners understand where green spaces might best support people’s health; so everyone can receive nature’s benefits.” The team combined decades of public health research with information on nature’s benefits to people in cities. They considered how activities like dog walking, jogging, cycling and community gardening are supported by cities’ natural spaces. They also factored in things like distance to urban greenery, feelings of safety and accessibility to understand how those elements can alter the benefits of nature for different people.

