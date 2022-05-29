Body & Soul

Natures Gentle Touch commits to ending women’s hair challenges

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The most common hair and scalp challenges Nigerian women experience daily are, heat damaged hair, extra-dry hair, breakages, dandruff and management of virgin hair.

 

On this note, popular hair care brand, Natures Gentle Touch, restated its commitment to solving these hair and scalp challenges.

 

This commitment was made at a hair treatment sensitisation show, organised for hairstylists and consumers in Lagos.

 

Chijioke Anaele, General Manager, Natures Gentle Touch while speaking at the event, which held in the company’s premises in Isolo, stated that the show was to sensitize attendees and restore their hope that hair and scalp challenges, which is being experienced by many women can be solved with the use and proper application of appropriate products.

 

According to him, the Natures Gentle Touch range of products are specially formulated using natural ingredients to solve these problems, as well as receding hairline, slow hair growth, hair loss, weak or damaged hair, and others.

 

He added that the company will not stop at conducting research to produce more products to enhance the hair, and improve their styles, so women can fully optimise their potential and go ahead to live their dreams.

 

Trichologists from Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute were on the ground to answer numerous questions from attendees, as well as demonstrate the proper application of some of the company’s products for an effective outcome.

 

Attendees were offered an exciting hair and scalp experience by the Natures Gentle Touch’s ProTeam. From a free hair diagnosis with expert recommendations and treatment to a free hair pamper, which involves a scalp massage and a hair makeover, consumers are testifying to this awesome experience.

 

They were also rewarded with loads of Natures Gentle Touch freebies in appreciation of their commitment to the brand.

 

Natures Gentle Touch is a leader in cosmetic, skin, hair and personal care in Africa.
The company is the continent’s only haircare brand specially formulated to solve the hair and scalp challenges facing African women.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Adeduro Tosin Adetola crowned 10th Miss Tourism Nigeria 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

22-yea-old Social Science Education student from the University of Ilorin, Adeduro Tosin Adetola, has emerged winner of the 10th season of Miss Tourism Nigeria. The 2021 Miss Tourism Pageant was not just about the beauty, elegant dressed and the catwalk.   This year’s edition went down as a one month television reality show. The girls […]
Body & Soul

Hajia Inna Ciroma: Defeated but unbowed

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Hajia Maryam Inna Ciroma, 67, can best be described as a woman of courage combined with brain. She knows what she wants, worths and how to go about it, regardless of what the general norms holds about her vision and dream. She is just a woman of strength and conviction.   At the just concluded […]
Body & Soul

How we shot down Ebony center in Houston with Afrobeat –singer D’Lyte

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerian female songstress, Stella Ebegbune popularly known as D’LYTE (atupa) is excited about her recent music show which ushered in the Lovers season in Houston, United States of America. According to the singer who plays mostly with life band and grounded backup singers, Ebony center was lit with Houston’s finest dancehall king HephB as they […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica