Natures Gentle Touch commits to ending women’s hair challenges

The most common hair and scalp challenges Nigerian women experience daily are, heat damaged hair, extra-dry hair, breakages, dandruff and management of virgin hair.

On this note, popular hair care brand, Natures Gentle Touch, restated its commitment to solving these hair and scalp challenges.

This commitment was made at a hair treatment sensitisation show, organised for hairstylists and consumers in Lagos.

Chijioke Anaele, General Manager, Natures Gentle Touch while speaking at the event, which held in the company’s premises in Isolo, stated that the show was to sensitize attendees and restore their hope that hair and scalp challenges, which is being experienced by many women can be solved with the use and proper application of appropriate products.

According to him, the Natures Gentle Touch range of products are specially formulated using natural ingredients to solve these problems, as well as receding hairline, slow hair growth, hair loss, weak or damaged hair, and others.

He added that the company will not stop at conducting research to produce more products to enhance the hair, and improve their styles, so women can fully optimise their potential and go ahead to live their dreams.

Trichologists from Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute were on the ground to answer numerous questions from attendees, as well as demonstrate the proper application of some of the company’s products for an effective outcome.

Attendees were offered an exciting hair and scalp experience by the Natures Gentle Touch’s ProTeam. From a free hair diagnosis with expert recommendations and treatment to a free hair pamper, which involves a scalp massage and a hair makeover, consumers are testifying to this awesome experience.

They were also rewarded with loads of Natures Gentle Touch freebies in appreciation of their commitment to the brand.

Natures Gentle Touch is a leader in cosmetic, skin, hair and personal care in Africa.

The company is the continent’s only haircare brand specially formulated to solve the hair and scalp challenges facing African women.

