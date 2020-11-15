Natures Gentle Touch introduces hand wash range

As the world and Nigeria braces itself for the second wave of

coronavirus, foremost Nigeria beauty company, Natures

Gentle Touch has introduced a new range of hand wash

products into the market as part of the company’s efforts to

help in the continued fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the first wave of the virus and lockdown, Natures

Gentle Touch increased their production for hand sanitizers

and supported the government in their own way to fight

the pandemic.

Hand hygiene is not just one of the tips that keeps the

virus at bay, clean hands play a huge role in upholding

several beauty routines and healthy leaving.

According to Mr Chijioke Anaele, General Manager

Natures Gentle Touch, the new products come in three

variants; Coconut, Aloe Vera and Ocean Breeze, that

cleanses, moisturises and refreshes the hands.

To fight COVID-19 virus, the company acknowledges

that safety lies in the hands, hence the need for

their proper washing, under running water or sanitizing

of hands when one does not have access to soap and

water, Mr Anaele noted.

In 2011, the company introduced Herbal blend Anti- Bacterial

Hand Sanitizer, specifically designed to instantly cleanse hands

and kill 99.9% of germs, without water.

Anaele revealed that Natures Gentle Touch Hand Wash and Hand

Sanitizers can be used anytime, anywhere: while in the cars, offices,

handbag, picnics, nappy change, travel, sports and so on.

He urged Nigerians to continue to follow the guidelines given by

health officials and ensure frequent sanitizing, hand washing and

social distancing, to effectively fight the pandemic.

Introduced in 1997, Natures Gentle Touch is a personal style brand

that uses scientific approach and natural ingredients to provide

hair, scalp, hygiene and beauty care solutions.

