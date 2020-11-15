Natures Gentle Touch introduces hand wash range

As the world and Nigeria braces itself for the second wave of
coronavirus, foremost Nigeria beauty company, Natures
Gentle Touch has introduced a new range of hand wash
products into the market as part of the company’s efforts to
help in the continued fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the first wave of the virus and lockdown, Natures
Gentle Touch increased their production for hand sanitizers
and supported the government in their own way to fight
the pandemic.
Hand hygiene is not just one of the tips that keeps the
virus at bay, clean hands play a huge role in upholding
several beauty routines and healthy leaving.
According to Mr Chijioke Anaele, General Manager
Natures Gentle Touch, the new products come in three
variants; Coconut, Aloe Vera and Ocean Breeze, that
cleanses, moisturises and refreshes the hands.
To fight COVID-19 virus, the company acknowledges
that safety lies in the hands, hence the need for
their proper washing, under running water or sanitizing
of hands when one does not have access to soap and
water, Mr Anaele noted.
In 2011, the company introduced Herbal blend Anti- Bacterial
Hand Sanitizer, specifically designed to instantly cleanse hands
and kill 99.9% of germs, without water.
Anaele revealed that Natures Gentle Touch Hand Wash and Hand
Sanitizers can be used anytime, anywhere: while in the cars, offices,
handbag, picnics, nappy change, travel, sports and so on.
He urged Nigerians to continue to follow the guidelines given by
health officials and ensure frequent sanitizing, hand washing and
social distancing, to effectively fight the pandemic.
Introduced in 1997, Natures Gentle Touch is a personal style brand
that uses scientific approach and natural ingredients to provide
hair, scalp, hygiene and beauty care solutions.