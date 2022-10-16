Natures Gentle Touch opens hair clinic in Ikeja

Natures Gentle Touch, one of the leading manufacturers of hair, skin, and personal care products in Africa, has announced the opening of Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute on the Lagos mainland.

The Institute has always been at the forefront of providing solutions to hair/scalp problems of Nigerian women such as dandruff, hair breakage, hair loss and slow hair growth, to name a few, by using products made from natural ingredients and enables them to unleash their unique sense of style.

Through the help of trained trichologists, Nature Gentles Touch keeps encouraging women to wear their natural hair more often that hair extensions, wigs, stressing that it helps maintain a healthier hair. According to Chijioke Anaele, General Manager, Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute boasts of state-of-the-art facilities, improved hair care technologies, and ambiance in an echo-green environment.

According to Anaele, the clinic, which has become operational boasts of an analysis room, where a newcomer gets hair analysis done by a trichologist to know the nature of hair, and then prescribes the best possible treatment.

“In this saloon, we do not just obey the customer; we advise them based on the outcome of the analysis. After which using Natures Gentle Touch products, which are made from rich natural ingredients, we provide solutions to different hair problems such as hair breakage, dandruff, weak and damaged hair, scalp massage, and hair relaxation.

The saloon boasts of shampoo area, steaming, nail, and barbing studios. Customers are also advised on styling habits that lead to some of these hair problems such as not moisturising, not undergoing deep conditioning of hair, over-processing, frequent use of hair extensions, frequent use of heat styling tools, improper application of styling products, and not allowing the hair to rest before retouching.

Also, within the serene environment in GRA is the Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute, where individuals are empowered to be professionals, become employers of labour, earn well and serve their customers. Anaele added that the Institute education team packs several years of international experience to bear on students’ training and experience.

“The Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute was established with a mission to bridge the gap in beauty and style knowledge, and to use its platform to empower individuals with the skills, confidence, and connection to exploit the immense potential in the beauty, style, and personal care industry.

“Students are taught to understand hair designing as an art, and as such will require the most creative of minds to reap its full potential. They are taught to understand that hair styling is an art.

“With fully equipped state-ofthe- art hair styling equipment and multimedia lecture rooms, the Institute boasts of a faculty of accomplished stylists and instructors with international exposure that delivers inspiring courses which enable the students to understand the philosophy of the profession and draw inspiration from there to embrace their own creativity.”

