Naval Commands deploy ships, helicopters at Sea Exercise

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has said that a total of eight ships, two helicopters, Maritime Domain Awareness facilities and elements of the NN Sea Boat Service (SBS) would participate in the ‘Exercise Beni Kekere’ sea exercise.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Rear Admiral Sanusi Ibrahim, during the Joint Eastern and Central Naval Commands, flagged off the sea exercise in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Rear Admiral Ibrahim said the sea exercise would also include antipiracy operations, protection of oil facilities and Search and Rescue operations, among others.

He said that; “The exercise’s nickname “Beni Kekere” interpreted ‘Water Protection’ in Ijaw language aptly captured the primary responsibility of the NN, which was to protect Nigeria’s maritime environment against all threats.

“The exercise involves a multi-faceted deployment of the two commands’ assets both at sea and in the backwaters, and is aimed at demonstrating our operational capability to secure our contiguous Areas of Responsibility.

“Our area of responsibility falls within the Niger Delta region in line with the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Awwal Gambo Strategic Directive 2021.”

