News

Naval Commands deploy ships, helicopters at Sea Exercise

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comments Off on Naval Commands deploy ships, helicopters at Sea Exercise

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has said that a total of eight ships, two helicopters, Maritime Domain Awareness facilities and elements of the NN Sea Boat Service (SBS) would participate in the ‘Exercise Beni Kekere’ sea exercise.

 

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Rear Admiral Sanusi Ibrahim, during the Joint Eastern and Central Naval Commands, flagged off the sea exercise in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

 

Rear Admiral Ibrahim said the sea exercise would also include antipiracy operations, protection of oil facilities and Search and Rescue operations, among others.

 

He said that; “The exercise’s nickname “Beni Kekere” interpreted ‘Water Protection’ in Ijaw language aptly captured the primary responsibility of the NN, which was to protect Nigeria’s maritime environment against all threats.

 

“The exercise involves a multi-faceted deployment of the two commands’ assets both at sea and in the backwaters, and is aimed at demonstrating our operational capability to secure our contiguous Areas of Responsibility.

 

“Our area of responsibility falls within the Niger Delta region in line with the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Awwal Gambo Strategic Directive 2021.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Michigan, Washington state impose severe COVID-19 restrictions as US infections pass 11m

Posted on Author Reporter

  Michigan and Washington are the latest US states to bring in strict measures to try and curb the spread of Covid-19. High schools and colleges are to halt on-site teaching and restaurants are prohibited from offering indoor dining in Michigan from Wednesday, BBC reports. Indoor restaurant dining is also banned in Washington State, and […]
News

…Suspends plenary for Constitution review

Posted on Author Chukwu David

NASS has no predetermination on issues – Lawan The Senate, yesterday, suspended plenary for one week, to enable its members participate in the zonal public hearing across the country, on the review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). This was as the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the National Assembly had no […]
News

Reducing TV viewing time lowers death risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from the United Kingdom (UK) have found that restricting television (TV) viewing time to two hours a day could prevent or delay poor health. To this end, the researchers from the University of Glasgow, consequently recommended that adults should minimise exposure to screen time. According to them, if all participants limited TV time to […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica