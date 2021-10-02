Naval logistics base was moved to Kano for strategic purposes – Zubairu

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu has said that the establishment of naval logistics base in Kano was for strategic purposes despite being a landlocked state. Zubairu, who was speaking virtually at Open Ears Conference 2, which had the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor in attendance, stressed that the Kano base was not meant to deliver a constituency project. According to him, what the Navy established in Kano is a logistics college, which he said has thrown up a lot of reactions.

“The establishment has afforded us the opportunity to shed some light on our establishments across the nation and some of the programmes that we have as far as developing capacities and providing support to the civil authority in Nigeria is concerned. “For clarity, the Nigerian Navy has a finance and logistics college located in Owerenta somewhere between Aba and Owerri.

It is responsible of training personnel in logistics and finance. “But due to the growth and development imperatives it was considered that the colleges should be separated and the logistics college was now moved to Kano. “So what we have in Kano is a logistics college and the finance college remains in Owerenta. Owerenta was not the only landlocked location with naval establishment,” he said. Zubairu explained that Nigerian Navy has a provost and regulatory school in Makurdi, Benue State, where they train personnel in Naval Provost duties. He however, said that it is not only these bases that mark their presence in the north, but that the Nigerian Navy is heavily involved in anti-insurgency, anti-terrorism and internal security operations across the north.

