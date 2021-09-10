News

Naval officers’ wives to benefit from NSIP – FG

The Federal Government through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, yesterday said the government will support the Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) toempowerwomen, children and youths throughits social investment programmes.

The Minister made this known when the executive members of the association led by its National President and wife of the Chief of Naval Staff, Hajiya Nana Aisha Gambo, paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja. The Minister thanked NOWA for improving the lives of indigent women and children in the society while urging NOWA to take advantage of the social welfare initiative created by the Federal Government to address poverty and help increase economic development for women, youthsandchildren. “Considering that the vision of both the Ministry and your association is to improve the overall wellbeing of the society, particularly vulnerable groups, I believe that there are areas we can collaborate.”

