Metro & Crime

Naval ratings kill police ASP, injure 3 others in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Tragedy struck at the Satellite Town area of Lagos State on Saturday night after four ratings of the Nigerian Navy (NN) allegedly stabbed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Abion Hezikel to death.

 

It was gathered that the personnel attached to the Central Pay Office, Apapa also injured three civilians who tried to broker peace between them and the policemen.

 

Trouble was said to have started around 8pm after a police team on traffic patrol around Oluti stopped four men on two motorcycles for  flouting the state Traffic Laws. Unknown to the policemen, the men were personnel of the navy on mufti who failed to identify themselves so they could be allowed to go.

 

A bus driver, who witnessed the incident, said the naval operatives stabbed the ASP on the chest after an argument between them. “In the course of the argument, one of them slapped the police team leader and he retaliated. That was how the fight started.

“The navy men who had jack  knives on them brought it out and started beating the policemen. Motorists and other road users tried to mediate, but the soldiers went wild and were attacking people. “At least three other innocent people sustained injuries.

‘Many people were bleeding and so, we fled from the scene because they were ready to kill anyone on sight,” he said. It was gathered that shop owners immediately started locking up as violence escalated for fear of falling victims.

 

The situation was said to have been brought under control when the police deployed reinforcement to the scene and two of the suspects were apprehended. It was gathered that the ASP and three injured civilians were rushed to a nearby hospital where the policeman was confirmed dead. A Police officer attached to the division who hinted about the incident said: “We received a distress call that Navy and Policemen were fighting at the Oluti area of Satellite.

“We raced to the scene. On getting there, we saw that four Naval personnel attacked our men. They were on two motorcycles. The Naval personnel stabbed our men with jack knives.

“We were able to rush our men and three other passersby to Adeyemi Private Hospital, but ASP Abion Hezikel was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. “Anyway, the other officers and three passersby who were also stabbed were treated and discharged.

“Two of the naval personnel,  Onyekachi Egwumain, 27 and Ebubechukwu Growth, 28, have been arrested. Two others are at large. We have notified the Police Command headquarters and are hoping that the military authorities would be made to arrest and handover the other two culprits to the division for prosecution.”

Contacted, spokesman for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that two of the suspects were already in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti for investigation, adding that the military authorities have also been notified and requested to handover the remaining two suspects to the police.

 

He said the family of the deceased had been notified about the incident, adding that necessary actions would be taken in the matter.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID -19 : FCTA seals recreational parks, prosecute 12 persons for violation

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

As health experts battle to curb the spread of the second wave of COVID -19, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA ) on Monday sealed several recreational facilities, found to have violated recommended health protocols. This was even as it said that about 12 persons have been prosecuted for not complying with the guidelines. The […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill Amotekun operative in Oyo, another in critical condition

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The rank of the operatives of the Oyo State chapter of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), otherwise known as “Amotekun Corps” was on Tuesday decimated when some bandits killed of one of them, Sulaiman Quadri, in the Atiba Local Government Area of the State. New Telegraph learnt that the bandits, numbering about 11, invaded […]
Metro & Crime

Court convicts student over threat to kill his teacher

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, yesterday, sentenced a 20 year-old secondary school student, Segun Dosumu, to three weeks imprisonment with hard labour for threat-ening to kill his teacher. Dosumu, who resides at Iboro area of Ogun State, had pleaded guilty to the charge brought against him when it was read. Consequently, after the review of facts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica