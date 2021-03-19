Navigating learning gaps through online/virtual teaching

Education sector, particularly the teaching/learning process, is currently going through a challenging phase occasioned by the outbreak of the ravaging COVID- 19 pandemic. This awful scenario, which without doubt, has since put conventional schooling and pedagogy at an abysmal receiving end, going by the unsettling impact and realities of COVID- 19, have indeed been catastrophic on the students’ learning.

The challenges posed to teachinglearning process in schools and higher institutions, which are the worst hit by the pandemic globally with the forceful closure of all educational institutions for several months, as an urgent measure at containing the spread of COVID-19, have raised questions about the preparedness of the sectoral stakeholders to mitigate the negative impact of the virus.

Now, to address how long teaching/ learning activities in schools at least to bridge the learning gaps in the system, regrettably, would continue to be put on hold, invariably has been the major preoccupation of educational planners and other critical stakeholders.

This is as the advent of the COVID- 19 pandemic that hit the country like a cyclone early last year has not only convulsed the nation’s educational space and changed the dynamics of education order and learning arrangements, but the impact has left unsavoury memory on the delivery of pedagogy. As a matter of exigency, it is curious and absolutely pragmatic on the part of institutions to embrace or adopt the ‘New Normal’ in bridging the learning gaps by keeping students busy through online learning while at home as an impeccable step to diminish the effects of conventional learning.

Apparently for the school system to remain relevant, different modes of online tools and platforms such as Zoom, Google Classroom, Google Meet, WhatsApp and YouTube, among others, including television and radio tutorials were adopted as teaching-learning modes. Unfortunately, while private universities and secondary schools were quick to align with the ‘New Normal’ and responded swiftly to the learning dynamics by engaging their students in different kinds of online learning platforms, such could not be said of the government-owned universities, which were bogged down by the over nine-month protracted nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), undue bureaucracies and lack of in-depth ICT know-how or acquiescence on the part of management and many lecturers. In the meantime, the introduction of online teaching-learning by some universities in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has been trailed by controversies by students, who have described their experiences as frustrating and strenuous.

Their frustration stems from high cost of data, inability to access the site due to large traffic and network issues which slow down downloading of lecture materials, including videos. But, whatever the case may be, like other institutions of learning, public universities should be constrained to rethink their digital and pedagogical limits in order to adopt models that at least will bridge the learning gaps created by the pandemic, if they are to be relevant in the 21st Century.

With the reopening of the university system, though still not in full capacity in some instances, following adoption of staggered resumption mode, there is the increasing need for university management to respond actively so as to mitigate the impact the partial closure of institutions might have on the entire university education.

In aligning with the new realities, lecturers/teachers need to go the extra mile by thinking out of the box in ensuring that students acquire meaningful learning experiences by proficiently engaging them with varying learning materials raging from text notes and voice notes, to animated videos on online platforms in addressing the new emergencies in the system. But the recent hoax that trailed the poor handling of online/virtual platform adopted for teaching students as new dynamics in response to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in some tertiary institutions is indeed an indication that the nation still has a long way to go in the global technology voyage.

For instance, the online learning introduced by University of Lagos (UNILAG) through the Learning Management System (LMS), Module App, being used for online learning, has been dawdled by poor accessibility and network concerns. Apart from the complaints of high cost of data, the students are challenged with the problem of inability to access the site due to large traffic and network issues, which slow down downloading of lecture materials, including videos. With the barrage of complaints, a cross section of the students of the university, who described their online learning experience as stressful, as lecturers “just dump” materials in the platform without explaining or any teaching interaction, were forced to call for outright cancellation of the virtual learning system until all the teething problems were resolved.

In the context of their frustration, the students, however, grumbled that at the time the online classes began, most of the lecturers were unprepared, but only bombarded them with materials of different sizes and videos, without revision with the students and lack of interaction on the platform, while the website kept crashing. Unless well addressed, the students’ negative dispositions towards online schooling, which are tied to the problem of home front situations, and challenges of higher data consumption, distractions from the neighbourhood, friends and relatives, erratic power supply and Internet network fluctuations, will hinder the delivery of effective online programmes. With the deleterious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, there should be concerted effort on the part of the government at all levels and education stakeholders to take proactive and positive action to guarantee the protection of the education system by addressing the disconnect in the system.

It is a matter of concern for stakeholders and specifically members of teaching staff, who are supposed to be at the crux of online deliverables with pre-emption to upgrade/update their skills and competencies in Information Technology (IT) with a view to keying into the ‘New Normal’.

It is, therefore, pertinent at this stage for university management to consistently organise refresher and capacity development programmes for their staff members in the area of Information Technology as a major fundamental to the online teachinglearning process.

