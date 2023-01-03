Sports

Navratilova: Tennis legend diagnosed with throat, breast cancer

Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with both throat and breast cancer. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, who previously had breast cancer in 2010, will start treatment in New York later this month.

 

Navratilova, 66, said both cancers had been caught at an early stage, reports the BBC. “The double whammy is serious, but fixable, and I’m hoping for a favourable outcome,” she said. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.” Navratilova noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during November’s WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

 

A subsequent biopsy revealedstageonethroatcancer. During the tests, a lump was also discovered in her breast, which was later diagnosed as an unrelated cancer. “Both of these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes,” Navratilova’s representative Mary Greenham added.

 

