Navy acquires new fleet to enhance maritime security

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has acquired new fleet, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), KADA to enhance its efforts at curbing maritime crimes in the nation’s territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea. The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, who was at the reception ceremony held yesterday in honour of NNS KADA and her crew, said that, “It is pertinent to state that the induction of the Nigerian Navy Ship KADA into the Nigerian Navy fleet. “It will further enhance deterrence capability against maritime crimes; and illegalities will be the nation’s maritime domain and the gulf of guinea was held at the NNS Beecroft parade ground, Apapa.

“Furthermore, the Vessel will serve as a force multiplier to project power, respond to humanitarian crisis and convey relief materials in support of non-kinetic operations within the region and beyond.“Nigerian Navy Ship KADA will no doubt boost the NN capability in support of ECOWAS’ mandate.”

