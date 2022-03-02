News

Navy appoints maritime guard commander for NIMASA

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Nigerian Navy has appointed Commodore Aliyu Gaya as the new Maritime Guard Commander of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Gaya takes over from Commodore Ezekiel Nyako Lamiri, who has been redeployed to the Nigerian Defence Academy. Until his appointment, Gaya was the director of ECOWAS Multinational Maritime Coordination Center, Zone E, Cotonou, Republic of Benin. In a statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagoe Edwards, the commander had held other military and command postings in various naval commands within and outside the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Attack on Zulum: Reps caucus insist on sack of service chiefs

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Following the attack on Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives, yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs with immediate effect. In a statement issued yesterday and signed by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, the group said there was urgent need to effect a change […]
News

Navy, EFCC reject Senate bill criminalising ransom payments

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Nigerian Navy and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have rejected the proposed criminalisation of ransom payment to kidnappers to secure release of victims. A representative of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral KO Egbuchulam, expressed the position of the Navy yesterday at the National Assembly, Abuja, during a public hearing on Terrorism […]
News

COVID-19: Anambra House of Assembly shut as lawmakers, aides test positive

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Anambra State House of Assembly was yesterday shut down following discovery that some of its members and their aides had tested positive for COVID-19. Although it was not yet clear number of lawmakers and staff who had tested positive for the virus, the House Speaker, Hon. Uchenna Okafor had confirmed the positive status of his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica