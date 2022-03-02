Navy appoints maritime guard commander for NIMASA

The Nigerian Navy has appointed Commodore Aliyu Gaya as the new Maritime Guard Commander of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Gaya takes over from Commodore Ezekiel Nyako Lamiri, who has been redeployed to the Nigerian Defence Academy. Until his appointment, Gaya was the director of ECOWAS Multinational Maritime Coordination Center, Zone E, Cotonou, Republic of Benin. In a statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagoe Edwards, the commander had held other military and command postings in various naval commands within and outside the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...