Navy appoints maritime guard commander for NIMASA

The Nigerian Navy has appointed Commodore Aliyu Gaya as the new Maritime Guard Commander of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Gaya takes over from Commodore Ezekiel Nyako Lamiri, who has been redeployed to the Nigerian Defence Academy. Until his appointment, Gaya was the director of ECOWAS Multinational Maritime Coordination Center, Zone E, Cotonou, Republic of Benin. In a statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagoe Edwards, the commander had held other military and command postings in various naval commands within and outside the country.
Related Articles
Attack on Zulum: Reps caucus insist on sack of service chiefs
Following the attack on Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives, yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs with immediate effect. In a statement issued yesterday and signed by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, the group said there was urgent need to effect a change […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Navy, EFCC reject Senate bill criminalising ransom payments
The Nigerian Navy and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have rejected the proposed criminalisation of ransom payment to kidnappers to secure release of victims. A representative of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral KO Egbuchulam, expressed the position of the Navy yesterday at the National Assembly, Abuja, during a public hearing on Terrorism […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Anambra House of Assembly shut as lawmakers, aides test positive
Anambra State House of Assembly was yesterday shut down following discovery that some of its members and their aides had tested positive for COVID-19. Although it was not yet clear number of lawmakers and staff who had tested positive for the virus, the House Speaker, Hon. Uchenna Okafor had confirmed the positive status of his […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)