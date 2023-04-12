Navy arrests 27 vessels, deactivates 294 illegal refinery sites

The Eastern Naval Command of the Ni- gerian Navy yester- day said it has arrested 27 vessels involved in illegal bunkering, crude oil theft and other maritime illegalities as well as deactivated 294 illegal refinery sites.

The immediate past Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. Ibrahim Dewu, disclosed this in Calabar while handing over the lead- ership of the command to his successor, Rear Adm. Olusola Oluwagbire. Dewu stated that the ar- rests were made between the period he assumed office as Flag Officer of the Command, on Feb. 4, 2022, to April 11, 2023, when he handed over to his successor. He explained that the command also sustained effective patrol of its maritime area of responsibility as well as undertook several ‘clearance and swamp buggy operations’ in the backwaters. According to him, the operations resulted in a considerable reduction of piracy in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

He also said the command also took part in some inde- pendent, joint and combined exercises like; Operation Calm Waters, Operation Tripartite Border Patrol, Op- eration Tsare Teku, Operation Gba Pada, Operation Dakatar Da Barawo and Operation Obangame 2023.

Dewu said: “Within the period under review, from Feb. 4 2022 till date, our sustained operations led to the arrests of 27 vessels engaged in illegal bunkering, crude oil theft and other maritime illegalities. “Other achievements include deactivation of about 294 illegal refining sites and still counting, destruction and evacuation of illegally refined diesel, kerosene and crude oil and destruction of several pirates as well as kidnappers’ camps.

“It is noteworthy to state that the command also re- corded significant achievements in infrastructure development across all the bases and establishments under the command. “The projects executed include; the remodelling of the Eastern Naval Command swimming pool with a lounge, mini-mart and restaurant. Others are; the remodelling of the multipurpose sports hall and conference room as well as the construction of corner shops, and a gym at 1006 officers’ quarters.

“Furthermore, across the bases and units, the commanders and commanding officers have embarked on a series of projects towards improving the welfare and security of the personnel. “We remain grateful to God Almighty, who made it all possible and the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, for graciously providing the resources. “I, therefore, implore you all to fully support the incoming FOC, to enable him to surpass these achievements during his time here.” The new FOC commended Dewu for all the achievements he recorded and solicited the support and cooperation of officers and men in the command to enable him to succeed. He said: “I look forward to contributing my quota to- wards achieving the Chief of the Naval Staff’s mission of optimising the deployment of the Nigerian Navy in the performance of our constitutional roles and undertaking assigned tasks.”