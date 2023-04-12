News

Navy arrests 27 vessels, deactivates 294 illegal refinery sites

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Eastern Naval Command of the Ni- gerian Navy yester- day said it has arrested 27 vessels involved in illegal bunkering, crude oil theft and other maritime illegalities as well as deactivated 294 illegal refinery sites.

The immediate past Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. Ibrahim Dewu, disclosed this in Calabar while handing over the lead- ership of the command to his successor, Rear Adm. Olusola Oluwagbire. Dewu stated that the ar- rests were made between the period he assumed office as Flag Officer of the Command, on Feb. 4, 2022, to April 11, 2023, when he handed over to his successor. He explained that the command also sustained effective patrol of its maritime area of responsibility as well as undertook several ‘clearance and swamp buggy operations’ in the backwaters. According to him, the operations resulted in a considerable reduction of piracy in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

He also said the command also took part in some inde- pendent, joint and combined exercises like; Operation Calm Waters, Operation Tripartite Border Patrol, Op- eration Tsare Teku, Operation Gba Pada, Operation Dakatar Da Barawo and Operation Obangame 2023.

Dewu said: “Within the period under review, from Feb. 4 2022 till date, our sustained operations led to the arrests of 27 vessels engaged in illegal bunkering, crude oil theft and other maritime illegalities. “Other achievements include deactivation of about 294 illegal refining sites and still counting, destruction and evacuation of illegally refined diesel, kerosene and crude oil and destruction of several pirates as well as kidnappers’ camps.

“It is noteworthy to state that the command also re- corded significant achievements in infrastructure development across all the bases and establishments under the command. “The projects executed include; the remodelling of the Eastern Naval Command swimming pool with a lounge, mini-mart and restaurant. Others are; the remodelling of the multipurpose sports hall and conference room as well as the construction of corner shops, and a gym at 1006 officers’ quarters.

“Furthermore, across the bases and units, the commanders and commanding officers have embarked on a series of projects towards improving the welfare and security of the personnel. “We remain grateful to God Almighty, who made it all possible and the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, for graciously providing the resources. “I, therefore, implore you all to fully support the incoming FOC, to enable him to surpass these achievements during his time here.” The new FOC commended Dewu for all the achievements he recorded and solicited the support and cooperation of officers and men in the command to enable him to succeed. He said: “I look forward to contributing my quota to- wards achieving the Chief of the Naval Staff’s mission of optimising the deployment of the Nigerian Navy in the performance of our constitutional roles and undertaking assigned tasks.”

Reporter

Related Articles
News

JPTS alerts agencies, public to cases of iIllegal poaching, absorption of students

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In a move to forestall illegality in the education sector and uphold the ethos of the teaching profession globally, the JPTS Institute of Management and Technology, has alerted appropriate agencies as well as the general public to rising cases of poaching and graduation of students. In a letter written to the Federal Ministry of Education […]
News

2023: Multiple women groups endorse Bello for president

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has continued to receive endorsements from different groups and associations in the country. The National Coalition for Women Support Group during the week called on the governor to run for the presidential election, noting that he has performed very well as governor of the […]
News Top Stories

2023: Declare your health status, Obi tells Tinubu, Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has asked his All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fellow contestants, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar respectively to disclose their health status. Tinubu and Atiku’s health status has come under scrutiny following the allegations that they have health […]

Leave a Reply