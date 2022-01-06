News

Navy captain becomes first woman to command US nuclear carrier

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The USS Abraham Lincoln deployed this week from San Diego under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in US Navy history.

Bauernschmidt, who previously served as the Abraham Lincoln’s executive officer from 2016 to 2019, took over command from Capt. Walt Slaughter during a ceremony last August, CBS 8 in San Diego reported.

The carrier deployed Monday from Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.

“There is no more humbling sense of responsibility than to know you are entrusted with the care of the people who have chosen to protect our nation,” Bauernschmidt said, according to a Navy news release. “Thank you, Capt. Slaughter, for turning over the finest ship in the fleet.”

Bauernschmidt previously served as the commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70 and the amphibious transport dock San Diego.

She has completed more than 3,000 flight hours during her career, the news station reported.

The Abraham Lincoln completed its maintenance period in April, following a 294-day, around-the-world deployment.

The Carrier Strike Group is led by the command staff of Carrier Strike Group 3 and consists of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, Carrier Air Wing 9, the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay and the guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 21 — USS Fitzgerald, USS Gridley, USS Sampson and USS Spruance.

The strike group is deploying with what the Navy is touting as its “most advanced air wing” and is heading to the Indo-Pacific region.

The first women to serve in the Navy were nurses in the early 20th century and the first large-scale enlistment of women came during World War II, according to an official military history website. The Navy designated the first woman as an aviator in 1974 and women were first assigned to a combat ship, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, in 1994.

*Courtesy: Associated Press

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

MBF lauds Senate over e-transmission of election results

Posted on Author Cephas Iorheme

National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Bitrus Pogu yesterday commended the Senate for bowing to pressure from Nigerians by amending the Electoral Act to empower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the procedure for the transmission of election results during the forthcoming general elections. The Middle Belt leader also threw […]
News

Court decides on PDP Convention today

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt division will today decide on whether the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will go on with its National Convention on Saturday or not. The appeal panel had on Tuesday, fixed today to rule on the application by the PDP’s suspended National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus challenging his suspension by his ward […]
News

Strike threat: 80% of Nigerians are your patients FG tells NARD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…insists majority of issues under contention solved The Federal Government has urged Resident Doctors to consider the plight of the 80 percent of the citizenry in need of healthcare services, should they withdraw their services. The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had threatened to shut down public health care facilities beginning from April 1, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica