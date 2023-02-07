Metro & Crime

Navy confirms six evacuees onboard vessel dead

Six persons evacuated from MT Alimat around Atlas Cove Jetty in Lagos State following a distress call at the weekend have died. It was not clear if the vessel was carrying petroleum products in its tank when the accident occurred. However, latest statement from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), BEECROFT, confirmed that a distress call was received from the ship through the Western Region Control Centre (WRCC) of the Falcon Eye, a Navy’s Maritime Domain Awareness facility.

The statement explained that after analysing the ship’s coordinates and discovered that it was at position 3.04 southwest of the Lagos Fairway Buoy, a rescue party was dispatched from NNS BEECROFT’s taskforce at Atlas Cove which took off from Takwa jetty. It said: “Accordingly, NNS BEECROFT taskforce stationed at Atlas Cove immediately cast off from Tarkwa Jetty to the vessel anchored at Latitude 06°20’58″N, Longitude 003°21’56″E, a position 3.04 nautical miles south west of Lagos fairway buoy.

“The victims were evacuated to Mekwe Jetty, Victoria Island, where the owner of the vessel moved them to the Military Hospital in Ikoyi for medical treatment.” Commander NNS BEECROFT, Rear Admiral Abdul- Rasheed Malami Haruna advised mariners to emplace the highest level of safety while operating at sea in line with international best practices. Haruna assured the public of the unwavering commitment of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, in ensuring safety and security of lives within the nation’s maritime space. Recall that at the weekend, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) claimed that seven workers were saved, following a distress call from a tanker, MT Alima at the Single Buoy Mooring (SBM) area in Lagos to the Director General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh. In a statement on Saturday by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, “the call which came in at about 11.30 pm on February 2, 2023, from the safety officer on MT ALIMA reported that while cleaning the tanks of the vessel by a private cleaning company, eight of the cleaners developed complications due to insufficient oxygen available in the tank to sustain them.” He noted: “The position (coordinates) of the ship at the time of the call was 0620.9’’N,00321.9’’E at the single buoy mooring area in Lagos. Dr. Jamoh immediately directed the NIMASA Head of the Deep Blue project and Head of the Maritime Safety Department to deploy one of the fast intervention boats for rescue operations and also directed immediate medical attention to the survivors.”

 

