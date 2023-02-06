Navy confirms six evacuees onboard vessel dead

Bayo Akomolafe

Six people evacuated following a distress call from MT Alimat around Atlas Cove Jetty in Lagos at the week have died.

It was not clear if the vessel was carrying petroleum products in its tank when the accident occurred.

However, the latest statement from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), BEECROFT confirmed that a distress call was received from the ship through the Western Region Control Centre (WRCC) of the Falcon Eye, a Navy’s Maritime Domain Awareness facility.

The statement explained that after analysing the ship’s coordinates and discovered that it was at position 3.04 southwest of the Lagos Fairway Buoy, a rescue party was dispatched from NNS BEECROFT’s taskforce at Atlas Cove which took off from Takwa jetty.

It said: “Accordingly, NNS BEECROFT taskforce stationed at Atlas Cove immediately cast off from Tarkwa Jetty to the vessel anchored at Latitude 06°20’58″N, Longitude 003°21’56″E, a position 3.04 nautical miles south west of Lagos fairway buoy.

“The victims were evacuated to Mekwe Jetty, Victoria Island, where the owner of the vessel moved them to the Military Hospital in Ikoyi for medical treatment.”

