Navy curbs incessant Vandalism on NNPC, Sea Robbery, Insecurity in South West

The Outgoing Flag Officer Commanding(FOC), Western Naval Command(WNC), Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa has said that as the force Commander, Joint task force, South West Operation Awatse, sea robbery, piracy and incessant Vandalism on the Nigerian National petroleum Corporation(NNPC) system has reduced drastically.

Gbassa made call yesterday during the handing /taking over ceremonies between Gbassa, and the in-coming FOC, WNC ,Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai held at the headquarters’ of the WNC conference room, Apapa.

He said that, “As you already aware, I double as the force commander, Joint task force South West Operation Awatse, which is mandated to curb the incessant vandalism on the NNPC system, Pipeline from Atlas cove in Lagos, to depot in Ibadan, Oyo and insecurity across the South West.

“With the core of officers of the Nigerian Navy made available to me, we were able to cover some grounds where we recorded tremendous successes in curtailing the activities of Pipeline vandals and general insecurity within the South West region.”

Gbassa, who assumed office in March 2021 as the 40th FOC of the Command said that, “The WNC under my watch, initiated series of operations to combat menace of piracy, illegal bunkering, drug trafficking and other related crimes within the Command’s Area of Responsibility(AOR).”

Wambai said that, “He has showered a lot of encomiums on all of you, the cooperation he has gotten from you has made him succeed.

“I expect nothing less than that, because the Navy is about one team, onward together, and we must learn to move as we were.

“Whatever he has done,I don’t expect less if I cannot surpass it will be at that level. But we should all strive and exceed where we are.”

