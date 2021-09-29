News

Navy disowns officer’s position on trans-national trafficking of arms

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Nigerian Navy has dissociated itself from thesubmissionmadebyasenior officer before the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence on Monday. New Telegraph reports thattheNavy’srepresentative, Commodore Jemila Sadiq, while making a presentation at a public hearing organised by the aforementioned committee, made strong positions thatborderedontrans-national trafficking of small arms and light weapons.

Among others, the senior officer had reportedly said: “I was in charge as members of the fight against Boko Haram, and I can tell you categorically and I stand to be corrected that some of the countries that we have borders with have no armoury. “They do not have armouries.

So, most of their arms that are being donated by the developed countries in the name of assisting us to fight our problems, are compounding our problems in Nigeria because you find out that an average Nigerian soldier has 20 to 30 arms underneath his bed. When he is broke he brings it out and sells it for $30, $20.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Salami panel rejects Magu’s request for video proceedings

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The presidential committee probing allegations of sleaze against suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has rejected his request for video proceedings of the panel. The committee, chaired by Justice Ayo Salami, has however promised the ex-anti corruption czar fair hearing. A source close to the panel had told an […]

nngx
News

NGX emerges first African Exchange to galvanize private sector in closing gender gaps

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Lists Access Bank, Sterling, Lafarge, 12 others on platform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has become the first exchange in Africa to galvanise private sector participation in closing gender gaps across employment and entrepreneurship with the launch of the Nigeria2Equal Peer-Learning Platform. It is the first-of-its-kind Gender Gap Assessment Report, themed: Gender Equality in Nigeria’s Private […]
News

COVID-19: Abiru supports 2,000 indigent constituents

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The senator representing Lagos-East senatorial district, Tokunbo Abiru, yesterday said that he has assisted 2,000 indigents of his constituency financially. He said the financial assistance was to ameliorate the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the constituents. Speaking at the official launch of the COVID-19 Relief Financial Assistance in Lagos, Abiru said over […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica