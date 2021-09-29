Navy disowns officer’s position on trans-national trafficking of arms

The Nigerian Navy has dissociated itself from thesubmissionmadebyasenior officer before the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence on Monday. New Telegraph reports thattheNavy’srepresentative, Commodore Jemila Sadiq, while making a presentation at a public hearing organised by the aforementioned committee, made strong positions thatborderedontrans-national trafficking of small arms and light weapons.

Among others, the senior officer had reportedly said: “I was in charge as members of the fight against Boko Haram, and I can tell you categorically and I stand to be corrected that some of the countries that we have borders with have no armoury. “They do not have armouries.

So, most of their arms that are being donated by the developed countries in the name of assisting us to fight our problems, are compounding our problems in Nigeria because you find out that an average Nigerian soldier has 20 to 30 arms underneath his bed. When he is broke he brings it out and sells it for $30, $20.”

