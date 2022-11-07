Metro & Crime

Navy donates relief materials to 5,000 flood displaced people in Rivers

The Nigeria Navy yesterday distributed food and other relief items to about 5,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by flood in various communities in Ahoada, Rivers State. Commander of the Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder Port Harcourt, Commodore Suleiman Ibrahim, delivered the palliatives to the victims at the Central IDP Camp in Ahoada.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the relief items included bags of rice, beans, and garri, tubers of yams and several cartons of noodles. Others were sachets of assorted seasonings, bags of sachet water, different types of medications, yoghurts and biscuits for children in the camp.

Addressing the IDPs, Commodore Ibrahim said the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Adm. Awwal Gambo was worried about the plight of those affected by flood in the state and in the country at large.

“The Chief of Naval Staff directed that we distribute these  relief items in collaboration with a private gas company, to ameliorate the pains of persons displaced by flood in Ahoada. “The distribution of relief materials is borne out of our concerns for victims who had been displaced from their homes and sources of livelihoods.

“We are here to commiserate with the IDPs and to donate food and other palliatives to cater to the immediate needs of the victims,’’ he said. Ibrahim said the navy would also carry out a second phase of distribution of palliatives after listening to the IDPs on their other needs.

NAN reports that navy officers distributed the relief items directly to the victims following allegations by the IDPs that their camp managers diverted palliatives from the state government and from other organisations.

Chairman of the IDP Camp committee in Ahoada, Mr Gilbert Hamilton, denied the allegations and explained that the relief materials received earlier were not sufficient. He said that displaced persons were pouring into the camp on a daily basis, a situation which further depleted the relief materials.

 

