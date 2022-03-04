Navy draws battle line against oil thieves, other maritime vices

The fight against oil thieves and all forms of maritime crimes cannot be stopped until it is curtailed to the barest minimum if not finally eradicated. That is why the Nigerian Navy has taken it up to fight the war against the nation’s enemies at least to secure the nation’s economic mainstay. Of course, the Nigerian Navy has been doing its best by policing the waterways, fighting against illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism among other maritime crimes.

This was as another dimension of the oil thievery resurfaced in a broader form as an illegal form of refining crude known as ‘kpo fire’ business began to boom causing a lot of environmental pollution and degradation in the South-South part of the country.

As a result of this, theRiverState Governor, Nyesom Wike, waged war against them, arresting and destroying their camps in the state. In Bayelsa State, the war against illegal oil refining and bunkering are also on as Solomon Ogbere, the spokesperson for the Nigeria SecurityandCivilDefenceCorps( NSCDC) Bayelsa State Command recently told New Telegraph that in all the oil-producing states, the state had tried as much as possible to make it very minimal through the help of the security agencies. He said: “We have been trying our best and we have been making sure that illegal bunkers and the arrestedareeradicatedinthestate.

As of 2021, we destroyed and set ablaze more than 118 kpo fire camps. “Go to Southern Ijaw and confirm. Sometimes, on daily basis, we destroy three camps and when you destroy, the next day they will go back and set it up again. That is the problem we are facing.” Aside from the Federal Government losing a lot of money from the illegal oil operations, the environment is also being affected by human beings, trees, aquatic animals even the soil mostly bearing the brunt. All the oil-bearing communities in the Niger Delta region that produce the crude being enjoyed by all are affected with most of the children and women bearing the major negativeeffectof theenvironmental pollution.

Almost on a regular basis, all forms of diseases crop up ranging from cholera to dysentery, to cancer including the ones that cannot be given any name. Disclosing the adverse effect and health implications of oil pollution which is mainly caused by the oil thieves and most times, as a result of obsolete equipment of the multinationaloilcompaniesoperatingin the region, a medical doctor at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Ebimobowei Onini, said the health implicationsofcrudeoilpollutingof the environment was worrisome.

Onini, who is and one-time Chairman, Association of Resident Doctors(FMC chapter), said:“There are a lot of health implications. “As a respiratory physician, thesethingsarenotfarfetched. First andforemost, the health implication canbedividedintoimmediateeffect,medium-term effect and long term effect.

“The immediate effect will be on the environment for instance environmental degradation wherebythe sources of livelihoodforthepersons that are living around that environment will be destroyed. “Farming will be stopped, fishing and that stuff will be impeded to avery highlevelsopeoplewillnotbe able to fish and do some things that will give them hope. And of course, once people are handicapped, poverty comes and with poverty, the next thing is a disease. “You know that crude oil contains a lot of substances, it is a compound substance.

It is not just one single substance. “A lot of petroleum products are embedded inside crude oil and each of them has its effect on different parts of the body but in general, we can consider the spill that is being spilt as a solvent that people inhale. “When somebody inhales that kind of thing, the first thing is that the person can have upper respiratoryhypersensitivityandsome people can start with sneezing, cough and that way because of the nature of these chemicals, they will go and hampersomeformofprocessinthe body that will damage the immune system. “So, itwillnowexposetheseindividuals to something like either upper respiratory tract infection and then that’s mainly for adults.

“Forchildren, itcanexposethem tolowerrespiratorytractinfections. So all manner of infections can easily gain entry into the respiratory system and begin to cause diseases. So you see people having cough, sneezing and different kinds of respiratory problems.

“In the long term, I told you that thesearesolvents. Sowhentheyare inhaledintothelungs, someofthem will gain asses into the blood and they will be there for years causing different kinds of problems. “They can even alter the way the bodyworks. Thatisthemetabolism ofthebody.

Bythat, theycanchange the way the cells function and then make the cells begin to divide autonomously. “So the cells become immortal and by that, they can cause cancer. So, most of the time, we hear people havingbloodandcancerondifferent parts of the body, these petroleum productscanberesponsibleforthat.

“So, you see people after years of oil spillage having different problems, chest problems, cancer, heart problems, kidney problems. It is because some of these chemicals because they serve as poison to the body and they cause a lot of health implications on whoever is exposed to these things.

“Thespillagecancauseanykind of disease because some of these things, the people may not notice them immediately but over time it starts having effects on different parts of the body even on the reproductive system. “It can affect any part of the body. It is very possible that people can have impotence, infertility as a result of exposure to some of these chemicals.

“It is really a very serious problem and it calls for an emergency measuretobeappliedsothatpeople can be relieved of the problem.” That was why the new flag officer commanding, central naval command, rear admiral Idi Abass promised to continue the fight against illegal bunkering, oil theft and other maritime crimes in the Niger Delta region as he takes over from the outgone flag officer commanding, rear admiral Kelvin Obinwanne Egbuchulam. Speaking at the command in Yenagoa when he took over from theoutgoneflagofficercommander, the new flag officer commanding assured that he will definitely build on whathemetonthegroundtoensure that maritimecrimes were reduced to the barest minimum.

Disclosing that he has been part of the team, he assured that it was going to be a very seamless transition adding that whatever that has happened in past he was part and parcel of it adding that he will just build on that. Assuring that he was going to build on what is already on the ground, he said: “I have been part of the team. We have been fighting against illegal oil bunkering and oil theft all along and we are not going to stop that.

“I’m only goingtobuildonwhere my predecessor has stopped in the fight against illegal oil bunkering and illegal refineries. We will continue with more vigour. “We have been fighting against illegaloilbunkering, oiltheftandall forms of maritime crimes all along. Weare going to intensify on that and we are not going to stop. “As I said, I’m only going to build on where my predecessor has left.

The fight against illegal oil bunkering and illegal refineries will continue with more vigour. “I, therefore, advise those involved in oil theft and illegal oil refineries to desist from them. There are other means of livelihood they can indulge in.

If they don’t desist, we will continue to goafterthem and continue getting them.” Earlier the outgone FOC, Rear Admiral Obinwanne Egbochulam had advised the entire officer to uphold the good legacies kept on the ground by their predecessors. While commending the new FOC, he said the incoming FOC knows the terrain and has the capability to lead by example. He commended the officers whom he said were instrumentalto his achieved success and enjoined them to support and cooperate with the new FOC as he takes the central naval command to greater heights.

Enumerating his achievements during his time as the FOC central naval command, Egbuchulam said: “The command denied crude oil thieves and operators of illegal refineries crude petroleum products worth over N15 billion. “Worthy of mention too is the commands immense contribution to security in Bayelsa, Delta, Kogi, Imo and Anambra states particularly during the unknown gunmen attacks and last election in Anambra State. “I must congratulate the incoming FOC, rear admiral Idi Abass whom I know is familiar with the terrain and has the competence to assume the office. I have no doubt he will lead you by example. I enjoin you all to support and cooperate with him. “I commend every one of you who were instrumental to the success recorded by the command under my watch. I do not take for granted your dedication and commitment. Please, keep up the impressive performance.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...