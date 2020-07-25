Navy graduates 1,226 trainees to safeguard maritime sector

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has graduated 1,226 trainees from the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS), Batch 29, Onne, Rivers State. The trainees made of 999 males and females 227, altogether 1,226, underwent nine months of rigourous military and practical training; and were groomed in basic naval seamanship skills, boat handling, swimming, unarmed combat, ropework and weapons. The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) East; Rear Admiral David Adeniran, who spoke at the passing out parade, said: “The principal role of the Nigerian Navy is ensuring the safeguard of Nigeria’s maritime environment for sustainable territorial defence and national prosperity. “The responsibility requires the deployment of robustly trained personnel to professionally and efficiently discharge the mandate in line with international best practices. “The Nigerian Navy regularly recruits and trains qualified able bodied, willing young men and women to meet the manpower requirement of the force.”
Related Articles
Outrage as secret oath-taking scandal rocks Fayose-led Ekiti PDP camp
There was a mild drama yesterday in Ekiti State as political camp of former governor Ayodele Fayose was enmeshed in a secret oath-taking scandal. In a video circulated on Facebook, WhatsApp Youtube and other social media platforms as seen by our reporter, the Peoples Democratic Party’s ward executives in Council Area of Ekiti State […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NCC restates commitment to QoS, QoE
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring improvement in the Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) for the nation’s over 190 million telecom subscribers. This determination, the Commission said led to the resolution of 98 per cent of the total servicerelated complaints received from telecoms consumers from January […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nasarawa gov commiserates with father of slain Immigration Officer
Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday commiserated with the family of a slain immigration officer, Salisu Usman, who was killed along with his sister, Sa’adatu, in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state. The governor vowed that his administration would spare no effort in tackling violent crimes in the state. Governor Sule, who […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)