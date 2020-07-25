Navy graduates 1,226 trainees to safeguard maritime sector

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has graduated 1,226 trainees from the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS), Batch 29, Onne, Rivers State. The trainees made of 999 males and females 227, altogether 1,226, underwent nine months of rigourous military and practical training; and were groomed in basic naval seamanship skills, boat handling, swimming, unarmed combat, ropework and weapons. The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) East; Rear Admiral David Adeniran, who spoke at the passing out parade, said: “The principal role of the Nigerian Navy is ensuring the safeguard of Nigeria’s maritime environment for sustainable territorial defence and national prosperity. “The responsibility requires the deployment of robustly trained personnel to professionally and efficiently discharge the mandate in line with international best practices. “The Nigerian Navy regularly recruits and trains qualified able bodied, willing young men and women to meet the manpower requirement of the force.”

